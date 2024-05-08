KTM Unleashes Aggressive New Street Power Deals

From £3,000 customer savings to free software upgrades and extended warranty, new KTM Power Deals offer riders incredible value.

The 2024 riding season is in full swing and in a bid to add increased adrenaline into the veins of ORANGE enthusiasts, KTM is renewing its commitment to the customer with some amazing POWER DEALS, ensuring riders are truly READY TO RACE this summer.

Taking P1 on the updated POWER DEALS podium has to be the new deal on the 2024 KTM 990 DUKE. As a time limited introductory offer to celebrate this brand-new model landing in dealer showrooms, THE SNIPER now comes with complimentary TECH PACK, allowing riders to access the full suite of wheelie-inducing electronics free of charge. Also subject to a free TECH PACK upon purchase, the KTM 890 SMT tails in the slipstream closely followed by the 2024 KTM RC 125 and RC 390, which benefit from a full throttle £500 saving.

But it’s not just the latest machines subject to exhilarating promotions. Other models also line up on the POWER DEALS grid to represent the KTM family. From the flagship sports touring KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT, which boasts an unbelievable £3,000 saving and two years extended warranty (to take it to four years in total), to TRAVEL monsters such as the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE range – of which both S and R models offer a huge £2,000 customer saving, as well as extra peace of mind by way of the two year warranty extension.

Full list of current KTM POWER DEALS below.

Naked

MY24 KTM 990 Duke – Free Tech Pack – available until 30/06/24

MY23 KTM 1290 Super Duke R & Evo – £3,000 saving + two year warranty extension

MY23 KTM 790 Duke, KTM 890 Duke GP, KTM 890 Duke R, KTM 690 SMC-R – £1,000 saving

MY23 KTM 390 Duke – £500 saving

Travel

MY24 KTM 390 Adventure & KTM 390 Adventure Spoked Wheel – £500 saving

MY24 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S/R – £2,000 saving + two year warranty extension

MY23 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S/R – £2,000 saving + two year warranty extension

MY23 KTM 790 Adventure – £1,500 saving – available until 30/06/24

Supersport

MY24 KTM RC 125 & RC 390 – £500 saving

MY23 KTM RC 125 & RC 390 – £750 saving

Supermoto

MY23 KTM 690 SMC-R – £1,000 saving

Sports Tourer

MY24 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT – £2,000 saving + two year warranty extension

MY23 KTM 1290 Super Duke GT – £3,000 saving + two year warranty extension

MY23 KTM 890 SMT – Free Tech Pack

Unless stated otherwise above, all promotions active until further notice.

Finance Promotions

Not only can riders benefit from scorching savings across a number of models, with KTM FINANCE offering low interest rates – 3.9% APR and 4.9% APR on Purchase Plan, and 4.9% APR and 5.9% APR on Personal Contract Purchase over 36 or 48 months respectively – becoming READY TO RACE is made more affordable through finance plans tailored to suit different rider circumstances. Full list of KTM models subject to low rate finance: KTM RC 125, KTM RC 390, KTM 125 Duke, KTM 390 Duke, KTM 390 Adventure, KTM 790 Duke, KTM 790 Adventure, KTM 990 Duke, KTM 690 Enduro R, KTM 690 SMC R, KTM 890 SMT, KTM 1290 Super Duke GT, KTM 1290 Super Adventure S & KTM 1290 Super Adventure R.

All promotional finance rates currently active until 30/06/24.

Service Activated Warranty

A number of 2024 models sporting the LC8c and the LC8 engine specs currently fall under a 24-month warranty window from the take-into-use date. This fresh offer from Europe’s largest powered two-wheeler manufacturer will extend this to four and three years respectively.

2024 KTM LC8c models include the KTM 790 DUKE, KTM 790 ADVENTURE, KTM 890 ADVENTURE, KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, KTM 890 SMT and the new KTM 990 DUKE. Customers that have services – performed by an Authorised KTM Dealer and within the 24-month warranty period – can prolong the protection until the next service and benefit from extra peace of mind, up to a maximum of four years. 2024 KTM LC8-equipped bikes include the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R, KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO, for which the service offer will convert from two to three years.

The use of KTM PowerParts or KTM SpareParts on all STREET models will carry a full 24-month warranty from the initial date of purchase.

With savings ranging from £500 all the way up to a redlining £3,000, with extended warranty and free software enhancements up for grabs, and promotions on over 20 models throughout all model ranges, it’s time to get to the nearest dealer and get READY TO RACE!

For more information on KTM POWER DEALS, click HERE. For the full list of Authorised KTM Dealers, head to the online dealer locator HERE.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html