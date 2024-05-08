Wednesday, May 8, 2024
London Calling As Kawasaki Set To Exhibit At Savile Row Concours Event

Industry NewsManufacturersKawasaki
1 min.read

London Calling As Kawasaki Set To Exhibit At Savile Row Concours Event!Renowned the world over for its tailoring, Savile Row has been at the heart of London’s fashion industry for centuries. The Savile Row Concours event blends bespoke tailoring with luxury automotive, and Kawasaki UK is proud to be attending the 2024 display with its revolutionary Z 7 Hybrid and Ninja e-1 motorcycles.

Taking over the entire road, the two-day Concours event (May 22 and 23) attracts thousands of fans eager to explore the array of spectacular machines, fascinating tailors’ displays and enjoy live talks and music on the central stage. First launched in 2022, the event has continued to grow each year, and 2024 looks set to be the biggest yet.

Kawasaki UK is proud to announce that it will showcase its innovative Ninja e-1 electric motorcycle and the world’s first mass-produced hybrid motorcycle, the Z 7 Hybrid, on both days. Located in the heart of London, the event is the ideal place to promote the advantages of green machines in urban environments.

Admission to the event is free, and more information can be found at https://concoursonsavilerow.com/.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:
“This is a really exciting opportunity for Kawasaki, allowing us to showcase our latest generation of motorcycles to an audience who are not necessarily two-wheel focused. Savile Row needs no introduction, being at the cutting-edge of design since the 1800s, so it is fitting that we are bringing cutting-edge motorcycle design to the event, allowing visitors to see what the future of transport looks like.”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Alfs MotorcyclesOr in the South East of England head over to Alfs Motorcycles in Worthing, West Sussex who are your local Kawasaki dealer

