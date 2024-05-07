Husqvarna Motorcycles Expands Motocross Line-up For 2025

All-new and exciting TC 150 and TC 300 2-stroke machines added to the range.
Husqvarna Motorcycles sets a new and higher standard for pure motocross performance in 2025 with a strengthened line-up of seven machines for the new model year. Multiple technical updates include revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with two exciting new two-stroke models added to the range – the TC 150 and TC 300.
Based upon the class-leading TC 125, the new TC 150 bridges the gap between the TC 125 and the TC 250. Offering improved overall power and a considerable boost to the torque, the TC 150 is the perfect machine for racers looking to gain an advantage when competing against 250 cc four-stroke machines. Assembled with race-tested components throughout and providing all riders with confidence-inspiring handling, the TC 150 certainly strengthens the two-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna
Motorcycles.
The same philosophy applies to the new TC 300. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc four-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Undoubtedly, the TC 300 sets a new benchmark for motocross machinery, delivering the ultimate combination of unsurpassed power and rideability within a lightweight construction.
The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna
Motorcycles – all four-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.
The latest generation frame ensures all seven models offer exceptional handling in 2025. With material reduced around the upper shock mount and at the front of the chassis, the revisions were introduced to enhance flex characteristics, reduce weight and improve cornering without compromising straight-line stability. Additionally – and exclusive to the three four-stroke machines – new engine mounts aid the agility of each motorcycle.
Further chassis revisions include new suspension settings, linkage seals and a smaller diameter linkage bolt to save weight while redesigned tank shrouds allow easier access to the adjusters on the WP shock. The seat height is 5 mm higher and wider at the lowest point for easier movement on the motorcycle while new Swedish-inspired graphics create a distinctive look.
All models are expertly crafted with the latest technology and rider aids, in addition to featuring an extensive list of premium aftermarket components to ensure each machine delivers best-in-class rideability. New for 2025 are Dunlop’s latest MX34 tyres, which provide improved acceleration and cornering, while ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and Brembo clutch and brake systems are retained for their proven performance and durability.
Technical highlights:
- Revised chassis for enhanced flex and cornering agility
- New linkage seals and linkage bolt for smoother shock performance and weight savings
- New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres for exceptional grip on all surfaces
- New engine mounts on FC models further improve chassis flex
- New WP suspension settings adapted to the revised chassis
- Revised radiator shrouds finished with new graphics
- Revised swingarm improves durability of the chain slider
- Slightly higher and wider seat with a high-grip cover for maximum control and manoeuvrability
- Throttle body fuel injection on two-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability
- FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction and Launch Control buttons on all four-stroke models
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips
- Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories
accompanies the launch of the 2025 motocross machines, with the headlining component being the Connectivity Unit Offroad. Once installed and paired with the free-to-download Ride Husqvarna
Motorcycles app, riders can create and save multiple engine maps and suspension set-ups to suit a variety of racing surfaces and conditions.
Providing comfort, Swedish-inspired styling and safety for all riders, the Apparel
collection ensures maximum protection throughout every race. The complete range includes riding gear and protective wear with every product designed in line with the 2025 line-up of motocross models available from Husqvarna
Motorcycles.
The 2025 motocross range will be available from Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers
from June.
Full UK pricing below.
Two-stroke
TC 125 – £9,099
TC 150 – £9,499
TC 250 – £9,899
TC 300 – £10,199
Four-stroke
FC 250 – £10,099
FC 350 – £10,599
FC 450 – £11,099
To discover more about the 2025 Husqvarna
Motorcycles Motocross range, click here
. Watch the product video here
.