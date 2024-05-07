Husqvarna Motorcycles Expands Motocross Line-up For 2025

All-new and exciting TC 150 and TC 300 2-stroke machines added to the range.

Husqvarna Motorcycles sets a new and higher standard for pure motocross performance in 2025 with a strengthened line-up of seven machines for the new model year. Multiple technical updates include revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with two exciting new two-stroke models added to the range – the TC 150 and TC 300.

Based upon the class-leading TC 125, the new TC 150 bridges the gap between the TC 125 and the TC 250. Offering improved overall power and a considerable boost to the torque, the TC 150 is the perfect machine for racers looking to gain an advantage when competing against 250 cc four-stroke machines. Assembled with race-tested components throughout and providing all riders with confidence-inspiring handling, the TC 150 certainly strengthens the two-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna Motorcycles.

The same philosophy applies to the new TC 300. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc four-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Undoubtedly, the TC 300 sets a new benchmark for motocross machinery, delivering the ultimate combination of unsurpassed power and rideability within a lightweight construction.

The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna Motorcycles – all four-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.