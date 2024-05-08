Rookies in Le Mans – World Championship leaders and future stars

If the teenage KTM riders are short of inspiration as they arrive in Le Mans for the 3rd and 4th races of this year’s Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup they need only look at the leaders of the World Championships.

Ex Rookies head all title chases:

MotoGP – Jorge Martín – Class of 2014

Moto2 – Joe Roberts – Class of 2013

Moto3 – Daniel Holgado – Class of 2021

The Bugatti circuit will see those titles fought over by the best riders in the world, but before the lights go out for the Grand Prix, two Rookies races give the next generation their chance to shine.

The opening weekend in Jerez saw six different riders fill the podium places. It is title favourite Álvaro Carpe who heads the points thanks to 4th and 1st and the 16-year-old Spaniard clicked into high gear in Race 2 after missing a tiny fraction in Qualifying (6th) and Race 1.

South America rules Race 1

Argentine 16-year-old Marco Morelli lies 2nd in the title chase having won the opening race of his 2nd Rookies season with fellow countryman Valentin Perrone chasing him across the line. It was the 16-year-old’s first Rookies race and he bettered the far more experienced Spanish 16-year-old Max Quiles.

Race 2 showed how open this year is likely to be with Malaysian 16-year-old Hakim Danish being pushed back to 2nd on the line ahead of Brian Uriarte the Spanish 15-year-old.

Finland a threat

Arguably though one of the strongest riders in the opening round with two, well fought and very close 5th places, was Rico Salmela. The 16-year-old Finn led into the final corner on Saturday and was right there on Sunday. He stands 7th in the title chase and that is not a fair reflection of his pace.

These will be only the 4th and 5th Rookies Cup races at Le Mans, after a single race in Season 2, 2008, we did not return until last year when two dramatic and incredibly close 16 lappers resulted in a double victory for eventual Cup winner Angel Piqueras.

Chasing World Championships

Piqueras of course lines up on the Moto3 grid this Sunday and stands 7th in the title chase after 4 rounds. All but one of the riders in front of him in the points table are also ex-Rookies.

You can be sure that Piqueras and the majority of the MotoGP paddock will have their eyes on the thrilling Rookies Cup races in Le Mans, keen to see future World Champions in the making.

Broadcast

This weekend’s Rookies Cup races can be seen live on www.redbull.tv and on TV stations around the world.

Race 1 is at 17:00 CEST on Saturday and Race 2 is on Sunday at 08:45, the show starts 10 minutes before the race.

