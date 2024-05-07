#WeRideAsOne travels around the world uniting the community while celebrating a passion for Ducati.

On Saturday, May 4, it took place under the banner of passion and fun #WeRideAsOne, Ducati’s global widespread event that called together its community to celebrate the pride of belonging to the big Borgo Panigale family.

A special third edition which, this year, was also an unmissable opportunity to warm up the engines and prepare together for the event that symbolises Ducati passion in the world: the World Ducati Week, scheduled from 26 to 28 July at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”. While the countdown is getting shorter by the day, tickets are already available on the Ducati website to take part in the most spectacular three-day event ever!

The official Ducati dealers were responsible for organising the event on Saturday 4 May in close collaboration with the 347 local Ducati Official Clubs. Together they created personalised itineraries for each city, with attention to the smallest details, to guarantee an experience full of fun and in true Ducati style.

More than 18,000 Ducatisti from more than 50 nations around the globe enthusiastically took part in the event, a number of participants constantly growing. From adrenaline lovers on the track to curious travel-lovers who explore new horizons, from off-road adventurers to those who prefer more relaxing routes, the goal was only one: to celebrate and share the same passion for the Bologna-based manufacturer!

Once again this year, the long Ducati and Scrambler Ducati parade coloured the most emblematic places on the planet , leaving an indelible mark on every road travelled. Ecuador, New York, Palermo, as well as Glasgow, Warsaw, Rio de Janeiro, Hawaii, Ningbo, Medellín, Mexico City, Auckland, and New Delhi: these are just some of the cities that were the setting for the unique parade and which experienced the magic of #WeRideAsOne, a truly world-class event.

#WeRideAsOne was celebrated in the UK by almost 1000 Ducati owners joining spectacular activities taking the Bologna-built bikes to racetracks, cities and the country.

Starting from the trackside, 180 Ducatisti gathered for a dedicated parade lap around the iconic Donington Park Circuit, led by ex-British Superbike and World Superbike racer Chris Walker on his Panigale V4R. The Ducati community showed its strength, presence and passion in several UK cities.

In London, the Ducati riders enjoyed the sights of St Paul’s Cathedral and Canary Wharf. Ducati Oxford visited the prestigious Blenheim Palace, the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Woodstock. Ducati Cambridge gathered its Ducatisti for a meet up at the gothic Peterborough Cathedral. Ducati Bournemouth accompanied riders away from the hustle and bustle of the city with the Sandbanks Ferry carrying them to explore Studland as part of their ride out. Cardiff drove to the iconic Tintern Abbey in Wales, while from Aylesbury they rode to Silverstone, joining a dedicated tour of the Silverstone museum.

On its official Instagram channel, Ducati documented the activities that took place all over the world in real time, sharing photos and videos sent directly from the participants in stories. Anyone who wants to relive the day’s highlights can find content in the #WeRideAsOne featured collection.

Ducati is the only motorcycle brand in the world to offer an international event of this size. In fact, since its very first edition, #WeRideAsOne has established itself as a unique format of its kind, becoming a fixed appointment in the Italian motorcycle manufacturer’s calendar and all enthusiasts for every first Saturday in May.

The event fully embodies Ducati’s mission to offer unforgettable experiences to all enthusiasts, combining fun on two wheels with stunning locations and conveying a sense of belonging to a vast community that embraces Ducatisti, Ducati Official Clubs, Dealers and Company employees. What distinguishes #WeRideAsOne is the ability to overcome geographical borders and, on the same day, make all enthusiasts feel part of the same big family, regardless of the city they are in or the time zone.

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home