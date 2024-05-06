Irwin’s Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

Irwin Triumphs in Thrilling Bennetts British Superbike Sprint Race at Oulton Park

Glenn Irwin claimed a stunning victory in the second sprint race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, showcasing his skill and determination on his Hager PBM Ducati. The race was filled with intense battles and close competition throughout the field.

Irwin’s performance was nothing short of impressive, as he set the fastest lap of the race on lap 3 with a time of 1:33.755, securing an average speed of 102.60 mph. He crossed the finish line just 0.352 seconds ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Honda Racing UK machine, who put up a strong fight for the top spot.

Christian Iddon, riding for Oxford Products Racing Ducati, completed the podium in third place, a mere 0.586 seconds behind Irwin. Iddon’s consistency was evident as he set the overall fastest lap of the race on lap 3 with a time of 1:33.727, showcasing his speed and skill on the Ducati.

The battle for fourth place was equally intense, with Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha edging out Kyle Ryde on the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing by just 0.101 seconds. Ryde’s eighth-place start didn’t deter him from pushing hard, ultimately gaining three positions to finish fifth.

Jason O’Halloran, riding for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, had an impressive ride, moving up two positions from his starting spot to finish sixth. He was followed closely by Josh Brookes on the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad, who gained seven places from his starting position to cross the line in seventh.

Leon Haslam, onboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad, and Ryan Vickers, riding for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, had a close battle for eighth and ninth positions, with Haslam ultimately taking eighth by just 0.270 seconds.

Rounding out the top ten was Max Cook on the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, who fought hard to maintain his position after starting from ninth on the grid.

In the Pirelli class, Lewis Rollo on the IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia put in an impressive performance to finish 17th overall and first in his class, setting the fastest lap time of 1:35.482 for the Pirelli riders.

The race was not without incident, as Luke Hedger, riding for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki, was forced to retire after just 5 laps due to a technical issue. Unfortunately, Dean Harrison on the Honda Racing UK machine was unable to start the race.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship continues, the competition remains fierce, with riders pushing their limits to secure valuable points and podium finishes. The next round promises to deliver even more exciting racing action as the riders battle it out for supremacy on the track.

Iddon Pushes Irwin to the Limit in Thrilling Bennetts British Superbike Race 3 at Oulton Park

The final race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park delivered an electrifying battle for the top spot, with Christian Iddon mounting a serious challenge to Glenn Irwin’s dominance. In the end, Irwin managed to hold off Iddon by a mere 0.128 seconds to claim his second victory of the weekend.

Iddon, riding for Oxford Products Racing Ducati, showcased his determination and skill throughout the 18-lap race, setting the fastest lap with a time of 1:33.712 on lap 6. Despite his best efforts, Irwin’s consistency and race craft allowed him to maintain the lead and secure maximum points.

Ryan Vickers, onboard the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing machine, completed the podium in third place, just 0.511 seconds behind Irwin. Vickers’ teammate, Kyle Ryde, unfortunately retired from the race after 10 laps while running in a strong position.

Danny Kent, riding for McAMS Racing Yamaha, finished in fourth place, closely followed by Leon Haslam on the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad. Tommy Bridewell, Jason O’Halloran, and Josh Brookes engaged in a fierce battle for sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, with Bridewell ultimately taking sixth.

Max Cook and Storm Stacey rounded out the top ten, both putting in solid performances on their Kawasaki machines.

In the Pathway class, Lewis Rollo once again showcased his skill and speed, finishing 18th overall and first in his class. Rollo also set the fastest lap time of the Pathway riders with a 1:35.999 on lap 4.

Peter Hickman and Brayden Elliott were forced to retire from the race due to technical issues, while Luke Hedger was unable to start the race.

Top 10 Results:

Glenn Irwin (Ducati) Christian Iddon (Ducati) Ryan Vickers (Yamaha) Danny Kent (Yamaha) Leon Haslam (BMW) Tommy Bridewell (Honda) Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki) Josh Brookes (BMW) Max Cook (Kawasaki) Storm Stacey (Kawasaki)

After the conclusion of Round 2 at Oulton Park, Glenn Irwin leads the championship standings with 74 points, followed closely by Ryan Vickers with 68 points and Christian Iddon with 67 points. The battle for the top spot remains intense, with Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde also in contention, sitting at 64 and 55 points, respectively.

In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Ducati leads with 77 points, just one point ahead of Yamaha. Honda and BMW are in third and fourth places, with 54 and 51 points, respectively.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship moves to the next round at Donington Park, fans can expect the competition to intensify further, with riders and teams pushing their limits to gain valuable points and close the gap in the championship standings.