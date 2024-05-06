Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeIrwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

Irwin’s Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Irwin’s Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Irwin Triumphs in Thrilling Bennetts British Superbike Sprint Race at Oulton Park

Glenn Irwin claimed a stunning victory in the second sprint race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park, showcasing his skill and determination on his Hager PBM Ducati. The race was filled with intense battles and close competition throughout the field.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Irwin’s performance was nothing short of impressive, as he set the fastest lap of the race on lap 3 with a time of 1:33.755, securing an average speed of 102.60 mph. He crossed the finish line just 0.352 seconds ahead of Tommy Bridewell on the Honda Racing UK machine, who put up a strong fight for the top spot.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Christian Iddon, riding for Oxford Products Racing Ducati, completed the podium in third place, a mere 0.586 seconds behind Irwin. Iddon’s consistency was evident as he set the overall fastest lap of the race on lap 3 with a time of 1:33.727, showcasing his speed and skill on the Ducati.

The battle for fourth place was equally intense, with Danny Kent on the McAMS Racing Yamaha edging out Kyle Ryde on the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing by just 0.101 seconds. Ryde’s eighth-place start didn’t deter him from pushing hard, ultimately gaining three positions to finish fifth.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Jason O’Halloran, riding for Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, had an impressive ride, moving up two positions from his starting spot to finish sixth. He was followed closely by Josh Brookes on the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad, who gained seven places from his starting position to cross the line in seventh.

Leon Haslam, onboard the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad, and Ryan Vickers, riding for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, had a close battle for eighth and ninth positions, with Haslam ultimately taking eighth by just 0.270 seconds.

Rounding out the top ten was Max Cook on the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, who fought hard to maintain his position after starting from ninth on the grid.

In the Pirelli class, Lewis Rollo on the IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia put in an impressive performance to finish 17th overall and first in his class, setting the fastest lap time of 1:35.482 for the Pirelli riders.

The race was not without incident, as Luke Hedger, riding for Whitecliffe CDH Racing Kawasaki, was forced to retire after just 5 laps due to a technical issue. Unfortunately, Dean Harrison on the Honda Racing UK machine was unable to start the race.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship continues, the competition remains fierce, with riders pushing their limits to secure valuable points and podium finishes. The next round promises to deliver even more exciting racing action as the riders battle it out for supremacy on the track.

Iddon Pushes Irwin to the Limit in Thrilling Bennetts British Superbike Race 3 at Oulton Park

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

The final race of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Oulton Park delivered an electrifying battle for the top spot, with Christian Iddon mounting a serious challenge to Glenn Irwin’s dominance. In the end, Irwin managed to hold off Iddon by a mere 0.128 seconds to claim his second victory of the weekend.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Iddon, riding for Oxford Products Racing Ducati, showcased his determination and skill throughout the 18-lap race, setting the fastest lap with a time of 1:33.712 on lap 6. Despite his best efforts, Irwin’s consistency and race craft allowed him to maintain the lead and secure maximum points.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Ryan Vickers, onboard the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing machine, completed the podium in third place, just 0.511 seconds behind Irwin. Vickers’ teammate, Kyle Ryde, unfortunately retired from the race after 10 laps while running in a strong position.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Danny Kent, riding for McAMS Racing Yamaha, finished in fourth place, closely followed by Leon Haslam on the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad. Tommy Bridewell, Jason O’Halloran, and Josh Brookes engaged in a fierce battle for sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, with Bridewell ultimately taking sixth.

Max Cook and Storm Stacey rounded out the top ten, both putting in solid performances on their Kawasaki machines.

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

In the Pathway class, Lewis Rollo once again showcased his skill and speed, finishing 18th overall and first in his class. Rollo also set the fastest lap time of the Pathway riders with a 1:35.999 on lap 4.

Peter Hickman and Brayden Elliott were forced to retire from the race due to technical issues, while Luke Hedger was unable to start the race.

Top 10 Results:

  1. Glenn Irwin (Ducati)
  2. Christian Iddon (Ducati)
  3. Ryan Vickers (Yamaha)
  4. Danny Kent (Yamaha)
  5. Leon Haslam (BMW)
  6. Tommy Bridewell (Honda)
  7. Jason O’Halloran (Kawasaki)
  8. Josh Brookes (BMW)
  9. Max Cook (Kawasaki)
  10. Storm Stacey (Kawasaki)

Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

After the conclusion of Round 2 at Oulton Park, Glenn Irwin leads the championship standings with 74 points, followed closely by Ryan Vickers with 68 points and Christian Iddon with 67 points. The battle for the top spot remains intense, with Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde also in contention, sitting at 64 and 55 points, respectively.

In the Manufacturers’ Championship, Ducati leads with 77 points, just one point ahead of Yamaha. Honda and BMW are in third and fourth places, with 54 and 51 points, respectively.

As the Bennetts British Superbike Championship moves to the next round at Donington Park, fans can expect the competition to intensify further, with riders and teams pushing their limits to gain valuable points and close the gap in the championship standings.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

Latest News 0
Draw your swords and ready for battle as the...

Moto2: Roberts in the hot seat on the road to Le Mans

Latest News 0
It took a little longer than ,many thought it...

Moto3: can Veijer and Ortola continue cutting the gap?

Latest News 0
There won’t have been many people expecting anyone other...

Most Popular

En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

Latest News 0
Draw your swords and ready for battle as the...

Moto2: Roberts in the hot seat on the road to Le Mans

Latest News 0
It took a little longer than ,many thought it...

Moto3: can Veijer and Ortola continue cutting the gap?

Latest News 0
There won’t have been many people expecting anyone other...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
En Garde! Prêts? Allez! Motogp Descends On Le Mans

En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

Frank Duggan - 0