Schedule reveals key timings for EWC 8 Hours of Spa Motos

The timetable for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Belgium’s round of the FIM Endurance World Championship, is all set to deliver an action-packed weekend of EWC racing with two days against the clock to provide cost savings for the teams and an unmissable experience for the fans.

Run to an eight-hour format having been contested over 24 hours in 2022 and 2023, Spa’s EWC counter begins on Friday 7 June with Free Practice at 09h00 CET followed by First Qualifying from 13h15. Second Qualifying is scheduled to start at 17h00 after which the grid for the inaugural 8 Hours of Spa Motos will be formed.

A Pit Walk from 19h30-20h30 gives an opportunity for fans to get up close to the bikes and riders taking on the formidable challenge of the legendary 6.985-kilometre Circuit de Spa Francorchamps.

Day two of the 8 Hours of Spa Motos weekend begins with Warm-Up from 09h00-09h45 on Saturday 8 June. A second Pit Walk is scheduled from 11h00-11h45 ahead of the countdown to the big race, round two of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship season, getting under way at 12h00 prior to the start of the eight hours of EWC action from 13h00.

A summary of the key timings follows:

Friday 7 June

09h00-11h00: Free Practice

13h15-15h15: First Qualifying

17h00-19h00: Second Qualifying

19h30-20h30: Pit Walk

Saturday 8 June

09h00-09h45: Warm-Up

11h00-11h45: Pit Walk

13h00: Start of 8 Hours of Spa Motos

21h00: Finish of 8 Hours of Spa Motos

In addition to the race weekend, two Private Practice sessions are being organised on Thursday 6 June to provide the riders and their teams the chance to work on set-up and strategy for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos. The morning session runs from 09h00-11h00 with the afternoon running taking place between 13h00-17h55.

Malmedy parade and autograph signing to create exciting spectacle and a thrill for the fans

All motorcycles contesting the 8 Hours of Spa Motos will take part in a spectacular riding parade from Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps to the town of Malmedy on Wednesday 5 June. EWC riders will sign autographs for fans and pose for selfies before returning to the track. The parade gets under way at 16h00 with the autograph signing session from 16h30-18h00. The return journey begins at 18h00.

Details of ticket sales and more fan activities are available here: https://www.spamotos.com/en/

