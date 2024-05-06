Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Newsletter
Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride '24
All

Top 5 This Week

Moto3: can Veijer and Ortola continue cutting the gap?

Latest NewsMoto3Racing
1 min.read
Moto3 - Le Mens - PreviewThere won’t have been many people expecting anyone other than David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) to win the Spanish GP.

But that’s not how motorcycle racing plays out sometimes, and a surprise crash out the lead saw his pace fail to gain their just rewards. Instead, a rising star from The Netherlands won for a second time in Moto3™, as Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) oozed class on his way to beating David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) by 0.045s, propelling the Dutchman to P3 in the standings before landing in Le Mans.

Veijer sits one place ahead of Jerez’s third place finisher Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), and one place behind 2023’s French GP winner – Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). After a crash in Q2, the Spaniard had to settle for P7 on Sunday. But it’s a result that extended his advantage over Alonso as the latter “only” climbed his way back up to P11. Five points are better than zero, but the Colombian will be seeking to bury the disappointment in France… as Veijer and Ortola look to keep cutting the gap to the leading duo after their own early season dramas.

Racing

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Schedule reveals key timings for EWC 8 Hours of Spa Motos
Next article
Moto2: Roberts in the hot seat on the road to Le Mans

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Irwin’s Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

British Superbike 0
Irwin Triumphs in Thrilling Bennetts British Superbike Sprint Race...

En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

Latest News 0
Draw your swords and ready for battle as the...

Moto2: Roberts in the hot seat on the road to Le Mans

Latest News 0
It took a little longer than ,many thought it...

Most Popular

Irwin’s Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

British Superbike 0
Irwin Triumphs in Thrilling Bennetts British Superbike Sprint Race...

En garde! Prêts? Allez! MotoGP descends on Le Mans

Latest News 0
Draw your swords and ready for battle as the...

Moto2: Roberts in the hot seat on the road to Le Mans

Latest News 0
It took a little longer than ,many thought it...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Irwin's Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For Pbm Ducati

Irwin’s Oulton Park Domination: Triple Delight For PBM Ducati

Matt Anthony - 0