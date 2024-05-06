Moto3: can Veijer and Ortola continue cutting the gap?

There won’t have been many people expecting anyone other than David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) to win the Spanish GP.

But that’s not how motorcycle racing plays out sometimes, and a surprise crash out the lead saw his pace fail to gain their just rewards. Instead, a rising star from The Netherlands won for a second time in Moto3™, as Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) oozed class on his way to beating David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) by 0.045s, propelling the Dutchman to P3 in the standings before landing in Le Mans.

Veijer sits one place ahead of Jerez’s third place finisher Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), and one place behind 2023’s French GP winner – Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). After a crash in Q2, the Spaniard had to settle for P7 on Sunday. But it’s a result that extended his advantage over Alonso as the latter “only” climbed his way back up to P11. Five points are better than zero, but the Colombian will be seeking to bury the disappointment in France… as Veijer and Ortola look to keep cutting the gap to the leading duo after their own early season dramas.

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com