Welcome to the future of MotoGP: new bikes in 2027

Safer, more sustainable and even more spectacular – get ready for more MotoGP™ than ever as new regulations land in 2027.

MotoGP™ will introduce new bikes from 2027, with new regulations set to make the sport safer, more sustainable and even more spectacular. The new machines will be more road relevant and more efficient, powering global sustainability, and are designed to create even better racing and even more overtaking. Welcome to the future of MotoGP™.

ENGINES

From 2027, engine size will be reduced from 1000cc to 850cc. This will decrease top speeds, making the sport safer, and increase mileage, making it more efficient and sustainable. The maximum bore will reduce from 81 to 75 millimetres, which will also limit performance. This makes the engines more road-relevant at the same time as ensuring they keep the characteristics that make MotoGP™ as spectacular as it is.

To make the sport even more efficient, the maximum number of engines allowed for each rider in a season will also reduce, from seven to six.

FUEL

As already announced, MotoGP™ will race with 100% sustainable fuel from 2027 – rising from the minimum 40% the sport has raced with since 2024. As part of the new regulations, fuel tank capacity will also reduce, from 22 litres to 20, and riders will be allowed to use 11 litres during the Tissot Sprint.

AERODYNAMICS

Aerodynamics will be reduced and more tightly controlled from 2027, with the aim of minimising their negative effects. The width of the top of the front fairing will be 50mm narrower and the nose will be pushed back 50mm, reducing the effect of aero where it matters, on the straights and the braking areas. This will create even closer racing, with even more overtaking.

At the back, the aero behind the rider will be part of the homologation from 2027, and teams will only be allowed to update that once per season to control costs.

RIDE-HEIGHT AND HOLESHOT DEVICES

In the new era from 2027, all ride-height and holeshot devices will be banned. That will control performance and make the sport safer, especially during race starts. This will also give even more importance to the skill of each rider, just like aero, is aimed at increasing their ability to overtake.

GPS DATA

To level the playing field even further, GPS data from all riders will be available to all teams after each session. Providing data to all competitors offers better opportunities to progress for the less performing teams and riders, and at a controlled cost. Access to this range of data will help make the sport safer, and it will also increase the level of insight available to fans around the world.

CONCESSIONS

The current concession system, introduced at the end of the 2023 season, will continue – but as the new technical regulations come into force in 2027, all manufacturers will start the season in Rank B. They will then be assessed again mid-season, in summer 2027, and can change rank up or down to have access to more or less concessions. This reactive system means manufacturers’ performance is taken into account from Day 1, keeping the playing field as close as possible as a new era begins.

For the riders, for the sport, for the show: MotoGP™ in 2027 will be safer, more sustainable, and even more spectacular than ever.

