Lap records broken as the Algarve heats up ahead of Sunday

The Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship has hit the tarmac at the Algarve International Circuit and after a blistering day of running under the Portimao sun, the grids are set ahead of Sunday’s action. Luca Lunetta (AC Racing Team) has the honour of starting from the head of the grid in the JuniorGP™ category, while Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team) and Maximo Quiles (Aspar Junior Team) will launch from P1 in Moto2™ European Championship and the European Talent Cup, with Daniel Muñoz (SP57 Racing Team) on pole in the Stock European Championship.

In JuniorGP™, Luca Lunetta set a 1:48.147 to take a second pole of the campaign to date, but he’ll have some stiff competition from the off, with Angel Piqueras (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) and Adrian Cruces (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) joining him on the front row.

The second row has a competitive look about it too, with Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team), Jacob Roulstone (Aspar Junior Team), David Almansa (Finetwork Mir Racing Team) all targeting a podium from a little deeper on the grid, with their qualifying runs giving them plenty of encouragement that they can be competitive at lights out on Sunday.

Moto2™ ECh sees Senna Agius take pole position and a new all-time lap record with a 1:43.347. The Australian has been in commanding form all weekend but will have main title rival Carlos Tatay (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Racing) and Xavier Cardelus (Promoracing) for company on the first row when lights go out.

Just behind the top three and heading the second row is Unai Oradre (STV Laglisse Racing), who continues his upward trajectory with a career-best P4, with fellow rookie Alberto Surra (Team Ciatti-Boscoscuro) also claiming a first top five on the grid as Marco Tapia rounds out Row 2, setting up an enthralling Sunday of Moto2™ racing.

In the European Talent Cup, Maximo Quiles will launch from pole position for the 3rd time this season, with the Cup leader’s 1:50.140, a new all-time lap record, besting his rivals in both qualifying groups. Second on the grid will be reigning Champion Guido Pini (AC Racing Team), while Finn Rico Salmela completes the front row.

Jesus Rios (MRE Talent) fronts the second row, and the 15-year-old Spaniard will be targeting a podium challenge, while South African Ruche Moodley (Finetwork Mir Junior Team) is out to break his podium duck from P5. After a couple of disappointments in Jerez last time out, Hakim Danish (Monlau Motul) is set for another podium challenge from the outside of the second row.

In the title fight, opportunity beckons for Quiles, as his main rival Brian Uriarte (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) won’t compete in Portimao as he picked up an injury prior to the weekend.

The Stock ECh race will see out Sunday’s action, and Daniel Muñoz starts on pole for the 4th time out of 4 with a time of 1:45.445 that couldn’t be matched by nearest championship challenger, Eric Fernandez (Fau55 Tey Racing) or Dino Iozzo (IUM Motorsport). The front row are in a class of their own at the head of the field.

There are lots to look out for further back as Marco Garcia (Easyrace Team), Alex Millan (Fifty Motorsport) and Adrian Rodriguez (Easyrace Team) round out the second row as they look to challenge for the podium.

It’s set to be a bumper of day of racing in the sunny south of Portugal, and the first of six races sees lights out at 09:00 local time (GMT +1)!

