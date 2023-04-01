Search
Lopez takes pole as just 0.048 covers the front row

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Lopez takes pole as just 0.048 covers the front row

Lopez Takes Pole As Just 0.048 Covers The Front RowLopez, Canet and Chantra are covered by an incredibly small margin in Argentina, with Dixon only 0.114 off pole in P4.

An incredible 1:42.472 lap from Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) saw him snatch a late Moto2™ pole position at the Gran Premio Michelin® de la República Argentina. Aron Canet (Pons Wegwow Los4) and Somkiat Chantra (IDEMISTU Honda Team Asia) put in strong efforts during Q2 to bag front-row starts in 2nd and 3rd respectively, with the three covered by just 0.048.

Q1 honours went the way of Darryn Binder (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) as he got the better of Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing), Jeremy Alcoba (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™), and Sean Dylan Kelly (American Racing) who finished in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively, but all fought their way into Qualifying 2.

The stage was then set for the battle for pole to commence. Jake Dixon (GASGAS Aspar Team) then took early control, putting his Kalex machine at the top of the pile with just under nine minutes on the clock.

As ever, however, lap times came flying in during the closing stages. Chantra quickly pushed Dixon off the top spot, with Aron Canet setting a stunner soon after to reshuffle the order once again. At this point, it was Canet from Chantra and Dixon but fast laps were still coming in. Lopez then nailed the final sector to snatch pole out of nowhere, demoting Canet, Chantra and Dixon. Portimao winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounds out the top 5.

Sunday's Moto2™ race commences at 12:15 local time (GMT)

Moto2 Top 3 – Combined Qualifying – Argentina GP
1. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – 1:42.472
2. Aron CANET – SPA – (Pons Wegwow Los4) – +0.041
3. Somkiat CHANTRA – THA – IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia – +0.048

