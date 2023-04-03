MotoE back on track for second pre-season test in Barcelona

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosts the final chance for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship grid to prepare for the biggest season yet.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship is back in business, with the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosting the second and final three-day test for the class of 2023. This season, the electric competition gains World Championship status, welcomes a new manufacturer and the calendar expands to eight rounds as MotoE™ joins the MotoGP™ paddock from Le Mans to Misano. That’s a lot to prepare for, and with the racing debut of the new Ducati V21L now just around the corner alongside the 1000th Grand Prix, there’s plenty left to learn in the final pitstop of pre-season.

Track action takes place on Monday the 3rd, Tuesday the 4th and Wednesday the 5th of April, with the days split into sessions as they were at the first test in Jerez.

THE STATE OF PLAY

In Jerez, the rain didn’t make it an easy ride at times but there was some good dry track time for the field to learn from. The quickest learner was Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) as the Brazilian set a new fastest ever MotoE™ lap at the track to top the first test, so the signs are good for the Ducati era.

Next up was 2019 Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) as another veteran of the class showed his pace despite the change of machinery, but it was a rookie in third as Nicolas Spinelli (Pons Racing 40) impressed.

The timesheets then tightened up considerably, with third to ninth packed together: Spinelli, Mattia Casadei (Pons Racing 40), rookie Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), Hikari Okubo (Tech 3 E-Racing), Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) were each split by hundredths. Miquel Pons (LCR E-Team) was 10th and will want more from the Barcelona test, having already been a previous winner there. Will the order shuffle once they’re back out on track?

Dry track time, a different venue and ever more laps on their new machinery will start to tell us more, so make sure to check out MotoE™’s new social channels for all the updates and then expect a round-up after the test to see what we learned ahead of the first round at Le Mans.

