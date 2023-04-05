R&G British Talent Cup gears up for 2023

Garness returns to try and defend the crown as the class of 2023 get back on track to test and then race at Silverstone.

It’s almost time for competition to get underway for the 2023 R&G British Talent Cup, with the first round coming this weekend. Silverstone national plays host for the season opener, and the venue also stages a one-day pre-season test on Thursday ahead of the race weekend.

As ever, the BTC will race twice a weekend this season, and at Silverstone national it’s 22 laps apiece. The lights go out for Race 1 at 15:00 (GMT +1) on Saturday, before Race 2 sees the grid head back out earlier on Sunday at 11:35. That’s 50 points up for grabs already, and Johnny Garness (VisionTrack Racing Team) will be aiming to take a full sweep.

The 2022 Champion returns to the grid to try and take more glory this season, and he’ll also prove a useful benchmark for those joining him on the grid after proving a formidable rider to beat. Can he go back-to-back?

Some of the more experienced frontrunners will also be back in the fray, like Rhys Stephenson (Kovara Projects/RS Racing), Evan Belford (City Lifting / RS Racing), Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), teammate Harrison Dessoy, Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) and Ollie Walker (Wright Morgan/SP125 Racing), with all looking to battle Garness at the front. It’s a deep grid, however, and plenty will be looking to make their own mark this season.

Check out updates across the R&G BTC’s social media ahead of the first weekend of the season, then make sure to watch Race 1 on Saturday before the second bite of the cherry on Sunday at 11:35!

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com