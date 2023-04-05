Search
Stay cool with Richa’s Airsummer jacket

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Stay Cool With Richa’s Airsummer JacketMade from a mix of high-abrasion textile and mesh panels, the new Airsummer jacket features Richa’s Airvent System to provide ventilation at key areas to help keep riders cool in the warmer months.

An ideal jacket to provide comfort and ventilation for summer riding, the Airsummer has a regular fit, a soft mesh lining and collar and sleeve ends finished in soft neoprene fabric.

Stay Cool With Richa’s Airsummer JacketThe Airsummer jacket has safety stitching in high-risk zones, D3O® L1 protection at the shoulders and elbows, both of which can be upgraded to D3O® Ghost or L2. For further protection, there is space for an optional back protector to be fitted, which is upgradeable to D3O® Central Back or Viper L1 / L2.

There are two outside pockets and two inside pockets the regular fit jacket and adjusters on the sleeves, cuffs and bottom of the jacket for a personalised fit as well as a storm flap behind the central front zipper and a short connection zipper to connect the jacket to compatible Richa trousers.

Stay Cool With Richa’s Airsummer JacketIt’s available in five colourways including: Anthracite, Black, Camel, Navy or Olive Green in sizes S to 12XL. A ladies version is also available in sizes XS-4XL in a choice of two colours – Red or Black. Both versions have an RRP from £139.99.

Or for more official info or to locate your nearest dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.comStay Cool With Richa’s Airsummer Jacket

