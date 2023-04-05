Discover your dream Kawasaki with K-Options Finance

With the weather warming up and the riding season beginning, Kawasaki is launching a host of new finance and retail promotions across its entire 2023 range. Alongside free Warranty + and industry-leading APR rates, Kawasaki is also offering a free Tourer upgrade on the popular Ninja 1000SX, Versys 1000 range and Ninja H2 SX and H2 SX SE.

As many riders look to get back onto the road after the winter months, Kawasaki is offering one of the lowest APR rates in the industry for machines 650cc and under. From entry-level machines such as the Ninja 125 and Z125 to the retro-inspired Z650RS or the sporty Ninja 650, customers will be able to benefit from the continuation of the competitive 7.9% APR rate for both HP and PCP. For Kawasaki’s larger capacity machines, such as the supercharged Z H2 SE or the Superbike-conquering Ninja ZX-10R, riders will be able to enjoy an APR rate of 9.9%.

In addition to the attractive rates, customers who purchase either a 2022 or 2023 Ninja 1000SX, Ninja H2 SX (or H2 SX SE), or any of the Versys 1000 variants using K-Options finance between April 1st and June 30th will be able to claim a free Tourer Edition upgrade. Worth up to an incredible £1,150, the package includes many adventure essentials. (Speak to your local Kawasaki dealer for full details).

Wrapping up the latest of the fantastic offers is all new Kawasaki road motorcycles purchased between April 1st and June 30th will now receive an automatic upgrade to Warranty +. This gives riders two additional years of warranty cover for free, saving them up to £345.

Craig Watson, Sales and Marketing Manager at Kawasaki UK:

“With the sun shining and warmer weather approaching fast, the riding season is truly underway, and we are really pleased to be offering a host of attractive finance packages and upgrades to help customers find the Kawasaki of their dreams.”

