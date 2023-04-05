A1 KTM Powerdeal Offer on KTM’s A1 Street Range

Amazing £500 saving on MY22 KTM 125 DUKE and RC 125.

Now that the clocks have changed, it’s time to take the tacho needle to the red zone – and what better way by saving £500 on a new MY22 KTM 125 DUKE or KTM RC 125. This dynamic pair offer class-leading performance and cutting-edge technology to future proof your life beyond L-plates and this KTM POWERDEAL joins other offers throughout the range, check out other available POWERDEALS here.

The KTM 125 DUKE shares not only its name with the bigger capacity range, but also the attitude. Performance is well-mannered for those fresh to the road, but full of character as you get to know your machine more. Ergonomics, components and technology then combine to offer the best experience to a rider of any experience. The KTM 125 DUKE is simply the best way to start your street riding life, and any other option is a compromise…

…Apart from the choice of a KTM RC 125. This supersport star is ready to turn you into a hero around any street or track, with the looks and ability to put you at the heart of the action. Echoing the looks of our RC16 racer the KTM RC 125 received a host of revisions in 2022 to turn it into the ultimate small capacity supersport machine. With ABS, a new TFT dashboard and dazzling LED lighting, the RC 125 may be small in capacity but it is huge in heart and performance.

Both magnificent machines benefit from low rate finance through KTM Finance offers*, allowing riders to be Ready to Race for less through a range of low-rate finance offers on selected street models. KTM Finance Packages offer attractive finance rates, customisable options and high flexibility for every type of orange-bleeder. Benefit from our time-limited 3.9% APR Purchase Plan or a 4.9% APR personal contract purchase (PCP) deals.

2022 KTM 125 DUKE PCP FINANCE EXAMPLE

Cash price £3,999.00 Customer deposit £461.90 36 monthly payments £59.00 Amount of credit £3,537.10 Interest charges £397.90 Optional final payment (GFV) £1,870.00 Total amount payable £4,396.90 Annual mileage 2,500 Excess mileage charge 14.9p per mile Representative APR 4.9% APR Fixed rate of interest 2.52 % p.a. Duration of agreement 37 months

2022 KTM RC 125 PCP FINANCE EXAMPLE

Cash price £4,549.00 Customer deposit £496.20 36 monthly payments £59.00 Amount of credit £4,052.80 Interest charges £477.20 Optional final payment (GFV) £2,465.00 Total amount payable £5,026.20 Annual mileage 2,500 Excess mileage charge 14.9p per mile Representative APR 4.9% APR Fixed rate of interest 2.52 % p.a. Duration of agreement 37 months

* Terms and conditions apply. £500 saving on MY22 KTM 125 DUKE and RC 125 available from participating Authorised KTM Dealers while stocks last. KTM Finance offers are valid until 31.06.23, while stocks last, at participating dealers. Finance subject to status. Deposit shown may be higher than the minimum; a lower deposit will result in increased monthly payments. Terms and conditions apply. For PCP agreements only, at the end of the agreement there are three options: (i) Renew: Part exchange the vehicle (ii) Retain: Pay the Optional Final payment to own the vehicle; or (iii) Return the vehicle. Further charges may be made subject to the condition or mileage of the vehicle, if the vehicle is returned at the end of the finance agreement. Applicants must be 18 or over. Guarantees/Indemnities may be required. KTM Finance RH1 1SR.

