TT 2023 Supersport seeded riders announced.

With the clock ticking ever more loudly, the build up to TT2023 continues.

The starting order for the seeded riders has been announced for the ultra-competitive Supersport Races. Many of the names are the same as for the Superbike and Superstock races; but there is some shuffling of the numbers. The role of bird scarer remains with Davo Johnson who sets off towards Bray Hill first, on the C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing Honda. Dean Harrison, one of only two riders to lap at more than 129mph in the class, (best 129.099mph set in 2018) is again at number 2, but for the first time since 2015 he rides for a different team and manufacturer; the 2018 Supersport winner now lining up on the Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing Yamaha, due to Kawasaki no longer supporting the 600cc classes. There is change at number 3, too. Northern Ireland’s Paul Jordan and his PreZ Racing Yamaha team are rewarded with a high start number after some strong showings last year. John McGuinness MBE ; number 3 in the 1000cc classes drops down to take the number 12 plate on the SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction Honda. The next three riders retain the same starting positions as they have in the 1000cc classes: Jamie Coward (KTS Racing, Yamaha), James Hillier (TBC) and Michael Dunlop (MD Racing Yamaha), with all three amongst the pre-race favourites for podiums and outright glory. Coward has been a consistent top 6 finisher for a number of years. Hillier is fifth fastest of those entered in the races; he took 2 podium finishes in the class in 2019 and will be aiming for the podium this year; probably on a Yamaha. Michael is the class master and

the one everyone in the field has to beat. The 21-time TT race winner took victory in both races last year; to bring his class tally to ten and in doing so he increased his own lap record to a highly impressive 129.475mph. Two-time winner (2011 and 2014) Gary Johnson (JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki) is back in his familiar number 7 position. Behind him he’ll have four more riders intent on victory: rising star Davey Todd (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles, Honda); 2019 Race 1 winner and third fastest in the all-time lap chart, Lee Johnston (Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha): Peter Hickman (K2 Trooper by PHR, Triumph), one of 5 riders to have lapped at over 128mph in the class and Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles, Honda) ; whilst his height may be a disadvantage he is rapid on a 600; is 8th on the lap chart and has taken 8 top six places in the class. Behind John McGuinness at number 13 is Dominic Herbertson (F.W Cowton, Kawasaki) with the next two riders, James Hind (Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha) and Rob Hodson (SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha) getting their first taste as seeded riders in the Supersport class. Hind has been sensational in the Manx Grand Prix; but for machine failures he could have had 5 wins already. Hodson is a circuit winner, having taken the laurels in the Classic Superbike MGP last year. Mike Browne, ninth last year in the second race, starts at number 16 on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Yamaha, ten seconds ahead of regular sparring partner on the Irish roads, Michael Sweeney (EM Building, Yamaha). Shaun Anderson (Team Kibosh, Honda) and Craig Neve (Bathams Racing, Triumph) are again seeded – the latter the sole Bathams Ales representative in the race, this time on the ex-Hickman Triumph. Sandwiched between them is double Manx Grand Prix winner, Mikey Evans, on the AGR Motorsport Honda. Mikey will be looking to break the 125mph barrier and secure a top ten finish. Fans will be able to find the full entry lists for all races exclusively in the 2023 Official Programme. This year’s programme will be available to buy online as well as in-store on the Isle of Man from the end of April. The complete top 20 for the Monster Energy Supersport TT Races is: David Johnson – C&L Fairburn Properties by Jackson Racing, Honda Dean Harrison – Boyce Precision Engineering/Russell Racing, Yamaha Paul Jordan – PreZ Racing by Prosper2, Yamaha Jamie Coward – KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stuart, Yamaha James Hillier – TBC, TBC Michael Dunlop – MD Racing, Yamaha Gary Johnson – JR Performance/Astro Van Suzuki, Suzuki Davey Todd – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda Lee Johnston – Ashcourt Racing, Yamaha Peter Hickman – K2 Trooper Triumph by PHR, Triumph Conor Cummins – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles, Honda John McGuinness – SMT Racing/Blue Earth Construction, Honda Dominic Herbertson – F.W.Cowton, Kawaski James Hind – Bass Tyre Services, Yamaha Rob Hodson – SMT/VRS Recovery, Yamaha Mike Browne – Burrows Engineering / RK Racing, Yamaha Michael Sweeney – EM Building, Yamaha Shaun Anderson – Team Kibosh, Honda Michael Evans – AGR Motorsport, Honda Craig Neve – Bathams Racing, Triumph