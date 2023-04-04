New book tells the story of a motorcycle legend reborn

One of the greatest engineering journeys in motorcycle Grand Prix history is told in George Beale’s much-awaited coffee table book ‘Honda Six – Recreating a Masterpiece’.

The Honda Six was a wildly successful race bike built by Honda in the Sixties, equipped with a 250-cc inline-six making 65 horsepower, capable of revving to almost 20,000 rpm. It was quick enough to propel rider Mike Hailwood to three world championships on Honda Six machinery ….250cc in 1966 and then the double 250cc and 350cc in 1967 when the RC174 was introduced.

George Beale is a world-renowned specialist in classic motorcycles. He was the owner biggest private European racing team 1978—81; Vice Chairman Motorcycle Racing Sponsors Association 1977—80; British Team manager AGV Nations cup series 1979—80; consigned the highest priced Brough Superior SS 100 sold at auction Worldwide – £425.500.

Video of the Honda Six built by George in action:



The book contains interviews with key figures from the story like Jim Redman, who made history by riding the first Honda Six, Stuart Graham who partnered Mike Hailwood on the Six and features company founder Soichiro Honda’s obsession to conquer the two-stroke threat posed by Yamaha.

That dream was ultimately delivered by Hailwood and the book features a gallery and overview of his significant role in the engineering masterpiece.

Also featured are interviews with some of the biggest names in racing across the generations, like Guy Martin, John McGuinness, Stuart Graham and Michael Rutter, who have joined the privileged riders’ club since the rebirth of the Six.

The book documents the fascinating 25-year project by George to build 10 replicas of what is universally acknowledged as the greatest racing machine ever created, the 297 RC174 Honda Six.

This luxurious 236-page book, containing almost 300 photographs, tells the story of how the Honda Motor Company authorised George to recreate the iconic six-cylinder marvel using an original machine from Japan to draw and re-cast the complex power unit and chassis, culminating in the most elite classic motorcycle owners’ list in the world.

George Beale demonstrates the Honda Six replica aided by Japanese collector

Terry Murayama, whose original 297 was used in the project.

The book charts the evolution of Honda racing machines over their sensational nine-year journey from novices to all-conquering world champions before their withdrawal from the sport after their golden era.

And on the back of this compelling history, George describes his amazing quest to produce the ultimate classic replica.

The foreword is written by Gerald Davison former Director of the Honda International Racing Corporation whose close relationship with both the company founder and lead designer spans these two fascinating periods in the company’s racing history.

The beautiful lines of replica No:1 captured in front of the unmistakable Dunlop Bridge backdrop at Donington Park.

To order a copy of the book:

Copies of this must-have collector’s item, at £70 including UK postage and packaging, are available from Charterhouse Auctioneers and Valuers from Monday, April 3.

(https://charterhouse-bikes.com/book)