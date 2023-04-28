Lowes fastest on Friday, Chantra and Lopez on the chase

Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) is the fastest rider on Friday in Jerez, pulling out two tenths ahead of Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Alonso Lopez (CAG SpeedUp) on a hot Day 1.

Nearly the entire field set their best laps in the morning as the temperatures rose in the afternoon.

Americas GP winner Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is fourth, just 0.008 behind Lopez and after having topped P2, whereas Texan sparring partner and Championship leader Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) ended the day in tenth.

Between Acosta and Arbolino there are some familiar fast faces: Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar) in fifth, Albert Arenas (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in sixth, Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) in seventh and Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) – with Barry Baltus ( Fieten Olie Racing GP) impressing in ninth.

Check out the full timesheets below! Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for more practice, before qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +2).

Moto2 Top 4 – Combined Practice – Spanish GP

1. Sam LOWES – GBR – Elf Marc VDS Racing – 1’41.170

2. Somkiat CHANTRA – THA – Honda Team Asia – +0.230

3. Alonso LOPEZ – SPA – CAG SpeedUp – +0.319

4. Pedro ACOSTA – SPA – Red Bull KTM Ajo – +0.327

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com