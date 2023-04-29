Piqueras wins last corner battle with Roulstone and Quiles to take Jerez Rookies Race 1

A third win in a row hides just how hard Angel Piqueras is battling for his advantage in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

The 16-year-old Spaniard was passed by Jacob Roulstone into the last corner but the 18-year-old Australian drifted wide, bumped KTMs with Álvaro Carpe and only just held off Màximo Quiles on the run to the line.

15-year-old Spaniard Carpe was furious about the coming together, lost concentration and lost a podium place as fellow countryman, 15-year-old Quiles flashed past having recovered from a late long lap penalty after battling for the lead for most of the race.

Angel Piqueras on 3 going for 4

“I felt really confident going into the race, I felt confident yesterday in Qualifying and I knew I could have a good race. We did change the front a little after Quali and that worked well.”

“It was a hard race, I’m tired now because it was hard work and I need to enjoy this moment because it is now 3 wins in a row.”

Can you make it 4 in a row? “Yes,” he nodded with a grin.

Màximo Quiles with the pace to win

“Yes I was pretty fast, I am happy with that. I am a bit angry because I had to make the long lap and I only realised it quite late. I did it just 2 laps before the finish but I still fought back, I expected that they might bump each other in the last corner so I opened my line a bit going in so I could cut back and get the good drive and slipstream to the line.”

“The bike was great and I plan to race just as hard tomorrow.”

Jacob Roulstone missed the gear and the win

“I am very happy that all the hard work is paying off and I was very confident going into Qualifying and the race. After 5 laps I was struggling a bit to stay with the lead group, I just decided to calm down to hit my marks and I managed to catch back up.”

“I felt really good, passed Carpe and went for it into the last turn inside Piqueras, I miss-shifted into 2nd when I thought I was in 1st. So I didn’t have the drive, Piqueras passed me and bumped with Carpe which he was not happy with, I’m not a dirt rider, I don’t know if he expected me just to let him through but I am not here to make him happy.”

“I’m just focussed on tomorrow, the bike is working well, I was having quite a lot of moments but they were controllable moments.”

Álvaro Carpe lost concentration and podium place

“It was a hot and very hard race. In the last corner, I had an accident with another rider, it cost one place in the classification, I’m not happy with what happened, but this is racing and tomorrow I will do better.”

“Tomorrow will be better, I have had a very good feeling with the bike all weekend and I want to thank the staff for their support and I want to fight for the win.”

Rico Salmela fought back

“The start of the race was quite difficult,” stated the 15-year-old Finn. “I started from P11, in the first corners I was struggling a bit and at the end of the first lap, I was P16. Then in the middle of the race, I started to make some progress and in the last laps I caught Casey and Ruche and in the last lap I was able to overtake Ruche for P5.”

“I’m quite happy with the comeback I made but tomorrow I want to work more on the first laps to get in the lead group as I have to fight for the podium. It’s good for the championship as I am now P3.

Ruche Moodley will better his 6th

“I pushed really hard to stay with the front group but I was really on the limit and when I lost them I struggled to keep my rhythm. I’m a little bit disappointed that I lost the front group but it’s my best position so far in the Rookies Cup and tomorrow I know what to do differently to stay with them.”

“I know two things that I can work on, in Sector 3 with my riding and I will talk to the guys about changing the bike because I had a lot of sliding on the rear,” explained the 16-year-old South African

Casey O’Gorman 10th after late error

“I was just dropping off the back of the lead group and I made a mistake, touched an inside kerb with my front, it tucked, I saved it but then the rear came round and I lost so much time.”

“I struggled a lot with the heat and the sliding but the bike is good and hopefully when it is a bit cooler tomorrow morning it will be better,” asserted the 15-year-old Irishman.



Marco Morelli 11th

“I made some mistakes in the race and that cost me a lot, this is why I didn’t stay in the front group but I will learn and do a better job tomorrow,” explained the 15-year-old Argentinian who had qualified 2nd.

