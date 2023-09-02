Mantovani denies Casadei, last lap drama for Torres

The RNF rider grabs the win from Casadei after last lap contact between the number 40 and the Championship leader.

Classic last-lap action at the Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya saw a determined Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) snatch victory in Race 1, taking his second win of the season in style. Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) led the way on the last lap but made contact early on that lap with title rival Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), dropping Torres down to P7 as Casadei duelled Mantovani. Ultimately, Casadei was able to close in on Torres’ Championship lead with an important 2nd place, with Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) fully in the mix as well as he rounded out the podium.

The lights went out for Race 1 in Barcelona and it was poleman Torres that led the way through Turn 1, but the Championship leader had Casadei glued to his rear wheel. The battle was about to commence and the heat was soon turned right up for the front four as Torres, Casadei, Mantovani, and Garzo scrapped it out for the top spots and the last lap quickly came around.

The drama then unfolded at Turn 1: Casadei was desperate to hit the front ahead of Torres and the Italian moved ahead of the Spaniard, taking a tight defensive line into the corner. That saw the title-fighting duo cross paths, forcing Torres to sit up and run on at Turn 1. He slotted back in, but the fight for the win was done.

Casadei led the way but it was Mantovani’s time to shine as he pushed his way past his compatriot to take an incredible victory, with Garzo forced to watch on in third. Ferrari came home in fourth, ahead of Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) and Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), whol held on in front of Torres.

