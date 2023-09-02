Casadei takes huge title boost as Torres crashes out

The Italian took victory to snatch the Championship lead from Torres, with pulling 21 points clear with just one round remaining.

Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) now leads the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship by 21 points after an intense fight for victory ended with another win, and just as title rival Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) made a first mistake of the year with a crash out of contention. Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) took second in Race 2, just pipped by Casadei, as Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) got back on the podium with a stunning final corner move on Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™).

With just one round remaining, Casadei now has the upper hand but the title could still go one of three ways as Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) now sits one point behind Torres.

Casadei meant business as the lights went out in Barcelona for the second time, and the Italian got the perfect launch as he led Mantovani and the at-the-time Championship leader Torres through Turn 1. Casadei kept the lead as the race began to settle but had a fight on his hands with his closest Championship rival, Torres, as the duo swapped paintwork and both took turns leading the way. There was a gaggle of riders following the leaders though as Race 2 became a group battle for glory.

The final couple of laps came around quickly, and that’s when the drama hit: a small mistake for Torres had big Championship consequences as he suddenly crashed out of the lead at Turn 5. That left Casadei to battle it out with Mantovani and that he did, muscling into the lead on the final lap and Mantovani unable to launch a late attack.

Not so Spinelli, as the number 29 channeled the number 46 and pulled off a final corner wonder to take third and get back on the podium, picking Garzo’s pocket right at the flag.

Ferrari was forced to settle for fifth in Race 2 but still moves to within a single point of Torres in the standings. However, the two are now both more than 20 points adrift of Casadei, and Misano is right around the corner. Tune in for the deciding season finale at the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com