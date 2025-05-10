Marc Marquez makes it six Sprint wins after battling Quartararo on Saturday

The Frenchman is overhauled by the #93, then the #73… and then Aldeguer as the rookie makes his first rostrum visit in France.

Pure emotion, adrenaline and excitement, the 2025 Michelin® Grand Prix of France still has the Grand Prix race to entertain but Saturday’s stunning on-track action left plenty of goosebumps. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) vs Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), the fight we wanted to see, the fight we got. The #93 came out on top to become the first rider with six consecutive Sprint wins but the stat itself isn’t the entire story as BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP celebrate a double Saturday podium with Alex Marquez and rookie Fermin Aldeguer coming through to complete the rostrum.

OPENING STAGES: Quartararo pulls the pin for the home crowd

Grabbing the holeshot, Marc Marquez got to the fast Turn 2 first but ran wide, allowing home star and polesitter Quartararo to hit the front and launch away in the early stages. It was an early exit for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), as the rider P3 in the standings crashed at Turn 3 on Lap 2, despite a great start up from P6 to P4. Elsewhere, a miserable start for Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing), who ran off into the gravel; he was able to rejoin the action but way out of points contention.

As Lap 4 ended, there was another crasher, this time Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) at Turn 9; he remounted but entered the pits. Meanwhile, at the start of Lap 6, it was Quartararo still ahead, but Marquez made his first attempt to try and lead the Sprint. He attacked at Turn 3 but ran wide, allowing ‘El Diablo’ to get back through on the cutback. However, he wasn’t as fortunate at Turn 8, with Marc able to squeeze down the inside and not allow any retaliation from the Frenchman.

MORE BATTLES: Alex Marquez and Aldeguer come to the fore

At the start of Lap 8 and now heading towards the final third, there was no way for Quartararo to resist the #73 of Alex Marquez, who blasted by on the way up to Turn 2. Now the #20’s attention was moving towards Alex Marquez’s teammate Aldeguer, once again having a sensational weekend in his rookie season. He found a way ahead for P3 at Turn 3 but not willing to relinquish a top three at home, Quartararo struck back at Turn 6 with contact between the two. Not backing down, the #54 responded with equal if not more brutal force, shoving Quartararo back to fourth at Turn 7. Advertisement

THE FINAL MOMENTS: Acosta in late drama as Marc makes his mark

There was a last lap battle between the KTM duo of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) over P5, with the #12 attacking ‘El Tiburon’ into Turn 3 but unable to make it work. Then, the unthinkable on the final lap at Turn 13, as Acosta fell all of his own accord, denying himself of a first top five in the Sprints this season.

Out front, it was dreamland for Marc, who became the first rider to win six consecutive Sprints, retaking the Championship lead from his brother by two points, with Alex taking second as the brothers once again locked out the top two places. In third, a mighty first Sprint rostrum for Aldeguer, who was one of the fastest riders in the closing stages, so keep an eye out for him in the Grand Prix. Quartararo was a determined fourth, whilst Viñales completed the top five courtesy of Acosta’s last fall.

Sixth place gave another reason for the home crowd to cheer as Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) came through from P11, pipping Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who likewise climbed the order from P17 to P7. Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) grabbed his first Sprint points since COTA in 2023. The last point went to Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol), denying Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) who rounded out the top ten.

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com