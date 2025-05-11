Rueda sweeps through to win as Muñoz vs Kelso brings late drama at Le Mans

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has brought the victory backflip back to Le Mans!

The #99 spent his Michelin Grand Prix of France moving through the front group to be sitting third on the final lap as drama hit in the duel up ahead. An aggressive attack from David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) on then-leader Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) saw the two make contact and head wide – leaving Rueda to sweep through for the spoils.

Muñoz was penalised for the incident and demoted to third too, putting Kelso into second on the podium. For Rueda, it was already a chance to gain big in the standings too as key rival Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) crashed out mid-race.

Off the line it was rookie polesitter Max Quiles (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team) vs Kelso for the lead, and the rookie held on for much of Lap 1 until Kelso took over in the final sector. From there, the Australian got his head down and did much of the leg work in the lead, with the Moto3™ concertina classic in full song.

Kelso, Muñoz, rookie Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Rueda is what it had boiled down to after the crash for Piqueras out the chasing pack, and then there was a sudden slide out for rookie Pini. That left a trio at the front with another rookie, Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo), on the chase – but the #83 couldn’t quite make up the gap as the laps ticked down. Advertisement

Barring a couple of small mistakes, Kelso kept it near perfect at the front to hold on until the last lap, and there was no open door for Muñoz on the chase. But the #64 was determined to make one and went full send at the final corner complex – making contact with the Australian and both heading wide, leaving Rueda with a clear run round the final corner to the finish line.

Muñoz crossed the line second but was demoted to third for the move, putting Kelso into P2. Carpe took fourth just behind the podium-deciding shenanigans. The top five was completed by David Almansa (Leopard Racing) heading the second group, ahead of Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), Quiles as he faded slightly from the podium fight, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing), Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), the Argentine rookie completing the top ten for home team Tech3.

Dennis Foggia (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) and Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) were just off that group, with Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Cormac Buchanan (DENSSI Racing – BOE) and Nicola Carraro (Rivacold Snipers Team) completing the points. Pini rejoined and took P17, without points but with some good prestige after his impressive qualifying and race performance in France.

