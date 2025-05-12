Forged Carbon Helmet from LS2

New LS2 Dragon sport/touring helmet now available with a Forged Carbon shell.

LS2’s new Dragon premium sport/touring helmet is now available in Forged Carbon, an innovative shell construction that delivers high levels of strength without compromising on weight.

Originally developed by Lamborghini and Callaway Golf Company, forged carbon is made by mixing chopped fibres of carbon with resin and then pressing them into shape.

Multi-directional fibres deliver up to five times the strength of traditional woven carbon and increase impact resistance, all without adding weight – the Dragon weighs just 1450 grams. Forged carbon also creates a unique ‘marbled’ look. Its shell comes in three outer sizes, for the smallest, lightest possible helmet across each fitment range.

Forged Carbon is used throughout the Dragon’s construction, including the ventilation ports at the chin, forehead and exhausts at the rear. It’s also used for the rear spoiler, which works with the aerodynamically optimised shell shape to keep the head stable at speed. Advertisement

The 3D optically correct visor is set in a wide aperture, for increased all-round vision. Designed for convenience, it incorporates a quick-release system, allowing for easy removal and fitting.

A Pinlock® 120 MaxVision™ anti-fog insert is included as standard, along with a breath guard. Plus a drop down sun shield.

The antimicrobial and anti-odour X-Static© Silver Fabric liner regulates the wearer’s temperature. It’s fully removable and washable and uses laser-cut foam inserts that follow the natural contour of the head for day-long comfort.

As you’d expect, the Dragon is certified to the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard and carries the ACU Gold label. It also boasts Emergency Release System cheek pads, a reinforced chin strap with Double D-Ring fastening, multi-density EPS impact absorption, and reflective safety patches.

And it’s ready to accept LS2’s voice-operated Bluetooth® by Cardo 4X Intercom for hands-free connectivity.

The LS2 Dragon retails at just £349.99 in a Gloss Forged Carbon finish, which shows off the innovative construction to the full, in sizes XS-3XL.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com