Stay cool in Richa’s Monaco Mesh jacket

With decades of experience crafting premium motorcycle gear, Richa has introduced the Monaco Mesh jacket to its extensive range.

A sleek, high-performance mid-season riding jacket built for comfort, safety and versatility, it’s got riders covered whether riding under the blazing sun or caught in a surprise shower.

Designed for maximum airflow, the A-rated Monaco is made from a durable, high-performance polyester with superior abrasion resistance. The included detachable waterproof membrane can be worn over the jacket for protection against any unwelcome raindrops.

For an enhanced fit and improved comfort, there’s an elasticated hemline and adjusters at the waist and, a soft-touch neoprene collar and sleeves. D3O® protectors positioned at the shoulders and elbows offer protection, and peace of mind, in the event of an impact and two large external pockets with zips keep your essentials close to hand.

Priced from £199.99, the Monaco Mesh jacket is available in a choice of three colours – black, light grey and green – in sizes S-6XL in black and size S-4XL in light grey and green.

Visit www.nevis.uk.com to find your nearest UK-approved Richa stockist.