The Isle of Man TT Races announce partnership with BMW Motorrad

The Isle of Man TT Races is proud to announce a new 3-year partnership with BMW Motorrad, which sees the globally renowned manufacturer become the Official Vehicle Safety Partner of the TT.

This new agreement will see BMW Motorrad provide a range of high-performance vehicles to support all aspects of the event’s extensive safety and operational infrastructure, ensuring that TT Officials, Medics and Marshals are fully equipped to carry out their vital duties safely and effectively across the legendary 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to safety and performance. The TT’s experienced team of Travelling Marshals – all experienced former competitors – will be onboard the BMW S 1000 RR, a machine renowned for its agility, speed and reliability. Marking 70 years of service to the event in 2025, the Travelling Marshals play an important role within the TT, providing crucial feedback on course conditions and acting as first responders on the roads.

Two additional M 1000 RRs will also be supplied to the TT Rider Liaison Officers, who provide vital support to newcomers year-round as well carrying out essential inspections during the event.

Under the partnership, BMW will also support the TT’s world-class medical response capabilities by supplying a fleet of X5 and X3 vehicles, including an X5M as the Medical Fast Response Car. This high-performance SUV will enable the TT’s medical teams to reach any incident across the 37.73-mile course with maximum speed and efficiency.

The TT’s medical response is coordinated through its Official partner Manx Roadracing Medical Services (MRMS), a team of highly skilled professionals committed to continuous innovation. Driven by research and innovation, MRMS plays a central role in developing a best-in-class model for roadracing medical care – one that ensures the fastest, most effective treatment is delivered on scene.

Marshals, who are essential to the safe running of the races, will be supported by a fleet of BMW 530e saloons – delivering a balance of efficiency, performance and practicality. In addition, the TT’s safety car fleet will be enhanced with M3 and M5 saloons, ensuring high-visibility presence and rapid response capability throughout the event.

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man Department for Enterprise, commented: “Safety is at the heart of everything we do at the TT, and having partners who can help us deliver on that commitment is crucial to the event’s success. Our medical response team is continuously driving innovation to improve our safety standards, and having the best equipment available to them – and to all our officials and marshals – is essential in allowing them to operate as effectively and safely as possible. We are looking forward to partnering with BMW, a brand that shares our values and vision for the future of the event.”

Scott Grimsdall, UK Head of Marketing and PR, BMW Motorrad, added: “The TT’s experienced officials, travelling marshals, and medical response teams are integral to putting on one of the greatest spectacles in motorsport. Deploying safely and efficiently is a crucial part of their roles, and we are delighted to partner with the Isle of Man TT Races and provide them with a range of BMW machinery packed with class-leading technology to ensure they are able to do so.”

This new partnership forms part of the delivery of the Isle of Man TT Races’ overarching strategy to enhance safety performance and medical provisions across all areas of the event. With BMW Motorrad on board as Official Vehicle Safety Partner, the TT continues to build on its reputation as the most challenging and expertly operated road race in the world.

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk