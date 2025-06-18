Ducati continues its journey into the world of art with a new chapter signed by Italian artist Andrea Crespi, author of a unique interpretation of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia: a work that blends dynamism, style and speed in a new expressive dimension.

A project born from a shared vision: for Ducati, the love of beauty has always been an integral part of its DNA, a value that takes shape in motorcycles capable of combining technology and beauty and which naturally marries with the universal language of art. It is in this meeting space that the collaboration with Crespi takes shape, capable of translating the essence of the motorcycle into a visual work of significant impact.

His creation is inspired by the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, a limited edition and numbered collector’s motorcycle of just 163 units presented last March at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy. A model that celebrates the Azzurro of the National sports teams, the same colour with which Ducati took first and second place at the Mugello Grand Prix in 2024.

Made on canvas in 1:1 scale, the work stands out for a sophisticated interweaving of blue lines, an evocative colour that recalls the original livery of the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia. The fluid and never intersecting trajectories create an optical illusion of movement and depth, projecting the perception of speed into a new and engaging artistic dimension.

From this work comes a limited series of 163 lithographs , reserved for enthusiasts who have chosen the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia. Each lithograph, numbered and signed by Crespi, bears the same number as the model of the motorcycle to which it is combined, to underline its uniqueness and exclusivity. Advertisement

The protagonist of a special moment that took place on Friday 13 June at the Ducati headquarters in Borgo Panigale, Andrea Crespi is one of the emerging Italian artistic voices of the new generation , known for his ability to merge the physical and digital dimensions. His works, exhibited in prestigious locations such as the Triennale di Milano, the CAFA Art Museum in Beijing, Times Square in New York and Art Dubai, create optical illusions where lines and shapes merge and mutate, revealing the subject always in a new way depending on the point of view and the instrument of observation, whether it is the naked eye or the lens of a camera. An approach that, in dialogue with Ducati, highlights shared values: attention to detail, aesthetic research, the balance between tradition and innovation, and a vision of movement as an authentic and emotional experience, in which technology amplifies perception.

A collaboration that further enriches Ducati’s journey into the world of art. Over the years, this journey has taken shape in works such as Fortitudo Mea Levitate, an Acquabianca marble sculpture inspired by the aesthetics of the Panigale, and in the participation in Arte Fiera 2024 and 2025, with the Officina Arte Ducati Award dedicated to the works of young artists close to the values ​​of the brand.

Ducati was also a protagonist at Design Week for two consecutive editions: in 2024 with the exhibition “Forma – Feelings designed by Ducati in Borgo Panigale”, an immersive journey into the creative process that gives life to the Borgo Panigale motorcycles, and in 2025 with a joint event with Lamborghini for the presentation of the exclusive Panigale V4 Lamborghini. Also, this year, the Panigale V4 was exhibited at the Fondazione Golinelli as part of the “From Origin to Destiny” exhibition, which explores human cultural progress by emphasizing speed as an evolutionary force between technology, science and art. At an international level, Ducati took part in the Art Basel week in Miami Beach, unveiling the Panigale V4 Tricolore in an exclusive off-site event.

Andrea Crespi’s work will become part of the private collection of Borgo Panigale supported by the Fondazione Ducati, alongside the winning works of the Officina Arte Ducati Award selected during Arte Fiera: “Ossicodone 2” by Alberto Tadiello and “There is so much we can learn from the sun” by Marinella Senatore. Through the Fondazione Ducati, in fact, the motorcycle manufacturer supports artistic projects that embody its constant search for beauty, celebrating creativity, the culture of know-how and Italian excellence.

Starting in July, Crespi’s work will also be on display at the Ducati Museum as part of a temporary exhibition.

