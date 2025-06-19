Pyramid Bodywork for Honda Hornet 1000

British-made add-ons boost Hornet’s practicality and add to its streetbike style

Pyramid has been hard at work developing accessories for the CB1000 Hornet, all designed to make Honda’s latest hypernaked more practical, without cramping its streetbike styling. Like all Pyramid products, they’re made in the UK, easy to fit, and built to last.

Handguards – £104.99 including VAT

Providing welcome protection from wind, rain and road debris, while blending in with the Hornet’s angular, stripped-back lines, the handguards are made from durable ABS plastic, and come with steel powder-coated brackets and all necessary fittings.

Spray Guard – £159.99 including VAT

Sitting at just the right angle behind the rear wheel, the Spray Guard deflects water, tar, stones and mud away from the tail unit, lights and number plate. Made from high quality glass fibre, with a CNC-machined aluminium bracket, it mounts to the swingarm with no need for modification and leaves the chain, and brake calliper fully accessible.

Tail Tidy – £89.99 including VAT

Replaces the bulky OE tail unit for a cleaner, sharper finish. Made from carbon steel and finished in matte black, the kit includes a number plate light, rear reflector and fixings for both standard and aftermarket indicators.

Horn Cover – £16.99 including VAT

A discreet upgrade that adds protection for the Hornet’s exposed horn. Made from carbon steel with a durable powder-coated finish, it shields against dirt and spray thrown up from the front wheel.

All parts are designed, developed and manufactured in the UK, so there are no long lead times or high postage costs. They’re all available now from pyramidmoto.co.uk

