Qjmotor Motorcycles Are Now Available In The Uk

16-strong range from the premium Chinese motorbike brand to arrive in dealers

The diverse range of motorcycles from QJMotor will be available for the first time in the UK this summer.

Among the 16 models to arrive in dealers as part of the 2025 UK range this summer will be sport nakeds, led by the SRK 900, the World Supersport-raced SRK 800 RR along with its SRK 125 R little sibling and, for adventure riders, the SVT 650 X and SRT 900 SX will offer incredible specification and big-mile ability at highly competitive pricing.

The Qianjiang Motorcycle Group, known globally as QJMotor, began its journey in 1985 in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China. Over nearly four decades, it has grown into one of China’s largest and most respected motorcycle manufacturers. QJMotor has been the leading premium motorcycle brand in China for the past 11 years and is gaining a global reputation for engineering excellence, manufacturing scale, and product innovation.

Advertisement

A pivotal milestone came in September 2016, when Geely, one of the world’s most successful automotive groups, became QJMotor’s largest shareholder. This strategic partnership has significantly expanded QJMotor’s global reach and accelerated its mission to redefine the riding experience for motorcyclists around the world. QJMotor’s product portfolio reflects a deep commitment to quality, design, and performance – with a growing international footprint across Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

A spokesperson for Moto73 Ltd, the UK importer for QJMotor, said: “We are proud to introduce QJMotor in the United Kingdom – an exciting new chapter in the British motorcycle market. The range from QJMotor is not only impressive and diverse, but also technically very high. This is a true premium brand and we’ll be working hard to give as many riders as possible a chance to demo ride these incredible bikes.”

QJMotor 2025 model range highlights

SRT 900 SX – from £7,699

A street-biased adventure bike with a 95 bhp 904cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with 19in front and 17in rear tubeless spoked wheels, 24 litre tank and a 835mm seat height.

SRK 800 RR – from £6,999

This sports bike is the basis of the machine raced in the World Supersport championship. Powered by a 778cc, four-cylinder engine with power of 120 bhp and torque of 74 Nm.

SVT 650 X – from £6,199

A 645cc V-twin adventure bike boasting spoked wheels, full metal luggage, engine bars, 20 litre tank and the desire to go wherever the road takes you. A 795mm seat height with a fully fueled and accessorised 236 kg weight and a wide range of rider aids, the SVT 650 X is a confidence-inspiring, big mile machine.

SRV 600 V – from £5,699

A striking street cruiser with a 561cc V4 engine with 67bhp and 54Nm of torque to its belt-driven rear wheel. A confidence-inspiring 720mm seat height and a 16.5 litre fuel tank for the longer cruises.

Visit qjmotor.co.uk

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





