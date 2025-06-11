BMW Motorrad presents the helmet GS Rallye Carbon with sun visor and the BMW ConnectedRide COM P1 GS.

Most modern safety technology in sporty Offroad-Look and perfect communication technology for motorcycle riding.

The new BMW Motorrad Helmet GS Rallye Carbon, designed to complement the BMW GS models, is presented in a sporty off-road look and comes equipped with numerous safety features.

Thanks to the helmet shell made from a carbon/aramid fiber mix

M-Forge™ Carbon, it is exceptionally lightweight while offering excellent impact absorption values and optimal safety performance. With two helmet shell sizes, it is only as large as necessary.

The Multi Directional Impact Protection System (MIPS Integra TX®) reduces the rotational movement of the head upon impact, thereby minimizing the risk of injuries. In the event of an accident, the Pull-Rescue-System allows for the removal of cheek pads without having to take off the helmet. Advertisement

For maximum functionality and optimal comfort, the interior lining is made from premium materials, alongside an efficient ventilation system featuring top head ventilation with insect protection and chin area ventilation with a dust filter. It also includes a removable flap for unrestricted airflow during off-road riding and hot days. Additional practical features include the removable helmet shield with side fixation and self-locking mechanism, as well as the infinitely adjustable sun visor.

A specially developed visor mechanism with Quick Release ensures convenient and fast visor changes. Additionally, the new BMW Motorrad Helmet GS Rallye Carbon features a visor setting specifically designed for city traffic. Besides the factory-installed visor with Pinlock 120® inner lens, the GS Rallye Visor Kit with Pinlock offers a selection of various colors and tints. It is available in orange, blue mirrored, silver mirrored, as well as clear and tinted options. All visors are scratch-resistant coated.

For an even more immersive motorcycle experience, the new BMW Motorrad helmet GS Rallye Carbon can be enhanced with the innovative BMW ConnectedRide COM P1 GS communication system.

With the BMW ConnectedRide COM P1 GS, the latest generation of helmet communication systems can perfectly be integrated into all new GS helmet variants. It can be intuitively and optimally operated graphically with the Multicontroller while riding. This means that the rider does not have to take their hands off the handlebars to use the communication system; everything can be controlled via the Multicontroller.

The battery and main unit are located under a rear cover, and the control panel is integrated into the helmet design on the left side. The battery and the two side-mounted antennas are invisibly and well-protected within the helmet design. In short: A robust, intuitive, and optimally integrated system perfectly tailored to the needs of GS riders, offering seamless functional integration into the Connectivity Hub.

The BMW ConnectedRide COM P1 GS operates with Mesh 2.0 for Open and Group Mesh and, thanks to optimized noise suppression and second-generation HD speakers, provides the highest speech and sound quality. At the same time, the system meets the high robustness requirements expected from a GS helmet.

Key specifications of the BMW ConnectedRide COM P1 GS:

– Dimensions: Panel 48×91 mm.

– Main Unit 85×48 mm.

– Weight: 144 g.

– Color: Black.

– Runtime with continuous Mesh usage: 8 hours.

– Runtime with normal usage (30% Mesh/Phone/Music): 12 hours.

– Runtime with low usage (5% Mesh/Phone/Media): 16 hours.

– Charging via standard USB-C from any power source.

– Charging time with a powerful charger: 100% charge in 1 hour.

– Protection class: IP 6x.

– Mesh range up to 1.5 km under ideal conditions.

– Mesh range in typical use: approximately 800 m. With up to 5 participants in Mesh, up to 4 km.

– Updates and administration via the BMW ConnectedRide App in the Connectivity Hub.

– Delivery includes: BMW ConnectedRide COM P1 GS System for GS Helmet, including all materials required for installation and TX5 screwdriver.

You will find more information about the new BMW Motorrad helmet GS Rallye Carbon at

https://bmw-motorrad.com/en/shorturls/adventure-helmets.html.

