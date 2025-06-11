New From Alpinestars: Sp X 1 Glove - In Stock Now

The SP X 1 Gloves are engineered for riders seeking comfort and protection without compromising on quality, and offer a simple yet effective solution for sport riders.

Designed for comfort and functionality, the SP X 1 Gloves feature a combination of stretch fabric on the top hand and synthetic leather on the palm for flexibility and breathability where it‘s needed most.

AlpineStars SP X 1 Gloves,

Available in men’s and women’s – In stock now!

RRP – £54.99

Key Features

Finger Bridge: Designed to provide superior dexterity and freedom of movement while enhancing control and precision during riding.

Reinforced Palm and Pinky: Wrap-around reinforcement on the outer palm and pinky finger side provides durability and protection in critical impact zones.

Enhanced Comfort: Cut-back design on the first and second fingers improves comfort, particularly during cornering manoeuvres.

Optimal Ventilation: Strategically positioned perforations for optimal airflow and breathability.

Knuckle Protection: Features a lateral curvature that follows the natural hand shape, allowing airflow and ventilation directly through the knuckle. The 3D ergonomic inner design optimises knuckle comfort and protection.

Stretch fabric top hand ensures a snug yet flexible fit for optimum freedom of movement.

A synthetic leather palm offers enhanced durability and grip, providing confidence and enhanced control.

The gloves‘ compact cuff closure reduces bulkiness, producing a sleek and streamlined look that is both stylish and functional.

Ventilated fourchettes further enhance airflow and comfort.

Equipped with a touchscreen-compatible area on the thumb and index finger, the SP X 1 Gloves offer convenient access to devices without the need to remove gloves.

An integrated pull tab on the gloves makes it easier to put on and take off the gloves, especially in challenging conditions.

Protection

TPR SPX Knuckle – new comfort standards.

Strategically-placed reinforcements, and foam padding: Impact protection on main knuckle, top of fingers, and palm strike zone.

The palm reinforcements are synthetic leather overlays for increased durability and abrasion protection.

The lower and 4th finger reinforcements wrap around the outside of the glove to reinforce the side seams.

TPR Palm slider.

TPR Finger sliders.

CE Certified Knuckle Protection KP1.

