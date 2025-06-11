Protect Your Swingarm And Frame With Eazi-grip Scuff Guards

R&G, the world leader in damage protection products for motorcycles, is excited to be strengthening its partnership with Eazi-Grip by expanding its distributed range to include the Motorcycle Scuff Guard Kits.

Every rider will know the frustration of seeing their swingarm and frame becoming scuffed and marked from regular use, which is why the stylish Eazi-Grip Motorcycle Scuff Guard Kits are designed to provide a protective barrier between the bike and rider’s boots.

Made from durable silicone, each Scuff Guard kit is designed specifically for a given bike, ensuring a perfect fit every time. The guards are also incredibly easy to install at home, with each kit coming with a step-by-step guide, Scuff Guard pieces, logo badges and an Eazi-Grip cleansing wipe.

Available for a wide range of machines, with more applications being added all the time, prices start from £22.49 (excl. VAT), and the range is available from R&G now https://www.rg-racing.com.

