KTM Rallies To Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2025

Joining staple machines from KTM’s adventure stable, the 2025 event sees models from the highly anticipated line up launched late 2024. Festival goers can throw a throw a leg over the eagerly awaited KTM 390 ADVENTURE R on the KTM display stand, just days ahead of the first sold units arriving in UK showrooms. Further representing the small capacity singles, the KTM 390 ENDURO R and the KTM 390 SMC R join the display line up at the 2025 event.

But this year’s display would not be truly READY TO RACE without a genuine race machine. KTM is offering festival goers the chance to get up close and personal with the epitome of adventure motorcycles – none other than 2025 Dakar Rally champion Daniel Sanders’ Rallye Du Maroc winning KTM 450 RALLY machine. Full list of Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2025 display models below.

KTM 390 ADVENTURE R

KTM 390 ENDURO R

KTM 390 SMC R

KTM 790 ADVENTURE

KTM 890 ADVENTURE R

KTM 890 SMT

KTM 450 RALLY

Further down the field, a fleet of KTM’s flagship adventure machinery awaits, ready to take on the Dunlop Trail. Offering festivel goers the opportunity to test the KTM TRAVEL range offroad, the 2025 fleet consists of the KTM 790 ADVENTURE – an accessible machine capable of taking on trails between munching big miles – with the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R’s longer suspension travel and taller stance offering a more extreme offroad experience for riders looking to go harder. Advertisement

Guided rides in groups of 10 commence on Friday 27th June, with hour long test ride slots available from 09:00 – 16:00 on Friday and Saturday, and 09:00 – 14:00 on Sunday. Bookings for the same day open at 08:00 at the KTM display area. Test riders are required to produce their licence upon booking.

However, it’s not just prospective Orange Bleeders that get the special treatment. Riders attending on their own KTM can enjoy the trail riding excellence for which it was intended with extra peace of mind, thanks to KTM’s technical support service. The team will be offering a free of charge service to support KTM riders and assist in keeping them full throttle for the weekend. Whether it’s a simple lever swap after the inevitable off or offering tips on trail riding set ups, the workshop team will have riders back on the trails in no time. Diagnosis and labour offered free of charge, with parts charged at retail price.

KTM’s rider support package is further strengthened by Bristol based authorised WP Suspension specialist Technical Solution, with owner Mitch Boyland on hand to assist riders suspended by a WP set up. With over 15 years of experience working on offroad suspension set ups, Mitch’s encyclopedic knowledge and ability to tailor rig to rider will increase rider confidence and feel, keeping adventurers fast and firmly on terra firma for the duration of the weekend. Riders requiring technical support and suspension set up service during the event can book their bike in at the KTM and WP Suspension display stands in the manufacturer area.

