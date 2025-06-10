Nicolò Bulega renews with Aruba.it Racing and becomes a tester for the Ducati Desmosedici GP

Nicolò Bulega and Aruba.it Racing together again in 2026 to write a new page in the WorldSBK Championship with the Panigale V4R.

Nicolò, born in 1999, in the Ducati and Aruba.it orbit since 2022 in Supersport first and in Superbike from 2023, will continue to wear the red of the Borgo Panigale factory.

An agreement that rewards the talent of the young Italian rider who will be actively involved, alongside the test rider Michele Pirro, also in the MotoGP project and in the Ducati Corse department for the development of the Desmosedici GP with Pirelli tires. With the entry into the Premier class of the new supplier starting from 2027 – currently the unique supplier in WorldSBK – Nicolò will be a precious resource to best face this transition.

Nicolò won the Supersport world title in 2022 and finished in second place in the general Superbike standings in 2023 (as a rookie in the category) and in 2024, after 15 races in this season, he is currently at the top of the general standings with 252 points with 13 podiums, 8 wins and 2 pole positions.

Nicolò Bulega (#11 Aruba.it Racing Ducati)

"I am very happy to take on the role of Ducati test rider for MotoGP. It is a part of a dream come true because there are not many riders who are given the chance to try the Ducati Desmosedici GP. It is a very important goal for my life that I achieve and I will try to make the most of this opportunity, also to gain further experience in the Ducati world. I thank Claudio, Gigi, Mauro and everyone at Borgo Panigale who thought of me by offering me this opportunity that I want to fully exploit to achieve concrete results. The future? I am only thinking about the present, about defending the colors of Aruba and Ducati in Superbike and when I get on the Desmosedici GP. What will happen next we will find out in due time because the priorities are now clear".

Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“Nicolò represents a winning bet for the Ducati Corse project. We started a journey together in 2022 in Supersport with the aim of making him competitive also in the higher class aboard the Panigale V4R. In his rookie year in WorldSBK he impressed everyone, showing his real potential and all his talent as a rider. We are really happy to be able to confirm that he will remain for the next season with Aruba.it Racing but even more so to be able to announce his new role within Ducati Corse. With the imminent entry of the new tire supplier in MotoGP, Nicolò is a great resource for the development and adaptation of the Desmosedici GP to Pirelli. This new role is for him a further incentive to improve and grow as a rider, but also a great demonstration of esteem and trust”.

Nicolò Bulega

Born in Montecchio Emilia on October 16th, 1999, Nicolò Bulega’s talent shines from pocket bikes. In 2011 he won the Italian and European MiniGP Junior 50 championship. In 2012 he won the Italian PreGP 125, while in 2013 he triumphed in the PreGP 250. In 2014 he took part in the Spanish Moto3 championship, a category in which he became champion in 2015. His debut in the Moto3 World Championship came in 2015 with a wild card in the Valencian Grand Prix with the SKY Racing Team VR46, a team that accompanied him until the transition to Moto2 in 2019. In the 2022 season he moved to the Supersport World championship with the Aruba.it Racing team and the Ducati Panigale V2. 2023 was his year: Nicolò was the protagonist of an extraordinary season with the title of SuperSport World champion. A total of 16 wins in 48 races with 30 total podiums, 10 pole positions and 14 fastest laps. The debut in WorldSBK in 2024 is full of satisfactions. In his rookie season, he is runner up in the category with 24 podiums, 6 wins, 4 pole positions and 11 fastest laps.



