Building on a winning legacy 2026 Yamaha Off Road Competition Range

Off Road Competition is in Yamaha’s DNA – in all its forms, on all levels. Yamaha’s achievements at the highest level of racing from motocross to rally are well documented, but there has also always been a strong commitment to sharing the same winning performance with riders on all levels of the sport.

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Yamaha is further refining its Off Road Competition motorcycles to bring the winning formula to all riders.

Success such as Yamaha has enjoyed in off road racing is only possible through a very special approach to designing, building and racing motorcycles. No matter how many titles the bikes win, no matter how big the winning margins, Yamaha’s fighting spirit, pursuit of improvement and constant innovation never fade. A machine that wins today might need to be better to win tomorrow, so there is a relentless push to improve performance, agility, control and reliability even further.

The constant pushing of boundaries is evident in Yamaha’s 2026 Off Road Competition range. With genuine racing DNA running through the range, and key enhancements that elevate performance, these motorcycles are developed by winners for winners.

For 2026, Yamaha have further boosted the race-winning performance and handling of the flagship YZ450F, redesigned the intake system and enhanced carburation of the YZ125 and made the whole range more appealing for a wider range of riders with updated colours and graphics. Advertisement

Yamaha is also adding to the Off Road Competition range four special 70th anniversary models. These bikes with their stunning special livery weave together the rich fabric of Yamaha’s past and present off road race success with the promise of maintaining the fighting spirit that keeps the victories coming in the future.

Leading the charge: The 2026 YZ450F

The YZ450F has been delivering race wins, winning media shootouts and delighting riders around the world, but it hasn’t stopped Yamaha engineers relentlessly working to make it even better. It now features a new engine, frame and rear suspension as well as a whole host of improvements in other areas, including the new styling and revolutionary technology.

The new YZ450F features a new engine, with the intake system redesigned for greater ease of use with more linear throttle response and improved control in the low- to mid-speed range. To achieve this, the shape of the intake port and wall have been changed to produce a stronger tumble in the combustion chamber for higher combustion efficiency in the low- to mid-rpm range while maintaining the power in higher rpm. Torque characteristics have also been improved for better feel. These changes improve the engine’s reliability while reducing the stress put on the rider. The new machine maintains key features that made the current engine such an impressive power house, such as the unique reverse-head layout, 39mm titanium intake valves, forged aluminium piston, plain bearing at large end and dry sump.

The exhaust has been made quieter with a centrally positioned resonator and tuning changes, and the air cleaner now features an added resonator and duct to reduce intake noise. The muffler’s attachment angle was lowered slightly to create more space to allow easier pick up at the rear fender.

Among the new features that make a real difference to the riding experience is the new hydraulic clutch, which keeps the meshing point constant during continued riding; this means no adjustments are needed during racing. It also makes the meshing point easier to feel. The lever feel is natural and light with a smoother feathering action. Further changes to the clutch and clutch lever have secured a more stable performance.

The YZ450F’s frame has received high praise, and the 2026 model further improves it to achieve even greater usability, comfort and feel. In the new frame the inner structure and thickness of the downtubes have been redesigned, and bilateral asymmetric engine mounts adopted to adjust the frame’s torsional behaviour. This reduces rigidity in response to upward thrusts, while maintaining the same levels of longitudinal, lateral and tortional rigidity, and resulting in a front-end feeling that is calmer and highly stable, as well as improved chassis balance and contact feeling, better stability in ruts and braking pumps, and less weight transfer.

To match the characteristics of the redesigned frame, the front suspension setting has been modified, further improving the feel and stability, and reducing fatigue. For the rear, a new rear suspension has been jointly developed with KYB, providing smoother transition of the damping force from the low- to high-speed range. The base and main valve structures have been revised with the base valve piston growing in size from 24 to 28mm and introducing separate oil passages for compression and rebound strokes, improving damping in low speeds. The main valve piston that provides compression in the mid- to high-speed range now has six ports for each stroke as opposed to the previous model’s four, improving damping in harder riding. There is also a new hand-operated compression damping adjuster.

In addition to the frame and suspension, better control is achieved with the new anti-slide seat surface. It features a honeycomb pattern with a depth and grain designed to reduce the potential of the rider sliding back on the seat during acceleration. The new pattern also makes it easier to move forward in the seat.

When the 2026 YZ450F is parked between the races, an ECU lock function enables the rider to lock the bike via a smartphone. The engine can’t be started again until the password is correctly entered on the Power Tuner App, making this a great anti-theft system for a bike with no physical key.

In addition to the ECU lock, using the unique Power Tuner app, the engine character can be adjusted to match rider preferences and track conditions, with control over traction control and launch control as well as lap timer function. For quick changes on the go, the multifunction handlebar switch allows the rider to select engine mapping while riding. Powering the YZ450F’s electronic arsenal is the lightweight lithium battery.

The YZ450F also delivers when it comes to looks. The new bodywork has been styled to accentuate its light and compact stance, with a slim and low race number plate, two-piece side covers with a two-tone colour emphasising the YZ series’ trademark horizontal lines, and a new rear mudguard. The YZ logos and the “speed block” graphics mark the bike as part of the race winning family.

Tying the model even firmer to Yamaha’s past, present and future racing success is the YZ450F 70th Anniversary Edition, featuring a stunning white and red livery inspired by the iconic YZM400F, the first-ever 4-stroke machine to claim victories in the Motocross World Championship and AMA Supercross – and by doing that, revolutionising the sport.

Refined performance: The 2026 YZ125

The YZ125 has been widely praised for its segment-leading suspension package, superb handling and bringing incredible fun to every ride, as well as serious racing pedigree as proven by the YZ125’s success in racing across the globe. On top of this, the YZ125 is a proven platform for launching the careers of budding motocross stars, as evidenced by the award-winning Yamaha YZ BLU CRU programme. For 2026, thanks to Yamaha engineers’ continuous drive to increase this performance, the YZ125 has been further refined to increase its position in the two-stroke category.

The latest iteration of the YZ125 features a redesign of its intake system and optimised carburation and ignition timing to deliver more consistent and more linear power delivery, excellent throttle response and smoother corner exit.

For optimised fuelling through the rpm range, the carburation has been updated: The jet needle is new for a balanced fuel supply at all throttle openings to provide more consistent power delivery; the main, pilot and power jets have all been updated to achieve ideal fuel flow and therefore better throttle response from idle to high revs; and the air screw and oil level have been adapted for smoother ride on corner exit.

Next to that, the ignition timing has been updated for optimal combustion at all degrees of throttle opening. This has made the engine respond in a more linear fashion to rider inputs throughout the rev range.

The air filter’s intake has been enlarged and reshaped, and the joints have been updated for a smoother connection to the carburettor. These changes allow air to move through smoothly and the carburettor to perform consistently.

All of these upgrades and modifications make the YZ125 even more versatile and suitable for a wider range of riders from beginners to experts. They also allow the rider to make adjustments to carburettor settings more easily. In terms of rideability, the new YZ125 is both easier to use and faster out of the corners.

Yamaha is also announcing the YZ125 70th Anniversary Edition, which adds the special white and red livery to the long list of the iconic machine’s attributes.

Race Winning Performance

The YZ250 and the YZ250F have been favourites among racing riders looking for the ultimate combination of controllable power, agile handling and Yamaha durability. For 2026 they are available in updated Icon Blue colours with new graphics. There are also 70th Anniversary Editions of both bikes in special white and red livery.

Yamaha’s youth racing machines, the YZ65 and YZ85, are built using the same race-bred technology utilised in their larger siblings. Manufactured to Yamaha’s high standards, these smaller capacity models feature the updated Icon Blue colour and new graphics for 2026.

Last, but by no means least, is the legendary PW50. One of the most recognisable motorcycles in the world, it has been the first two-wheel experience for many champions to be. Featuring a zippy, fully-automatic 50cc engine, easy-to-adjust throttle limiter, low seat and lightweight handling, the PW50 is the ultimate beginner’s bike. For 2026 the PW50 receives updated Icon Blue colour with new graphics.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Every Yamaha off road motorcycle can be taken to the next level with our wide selection of Yamaha Genuine Accessories. For riders chasing peak performance, the GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) line delivers race-proven parts developed and tested by Yamaha’s own factory teams. To keep machines running at their best, Yamaha also offers the full Yamalube range – high-performance lubricants and care products created in-house to meet the same high standards as our bikes.

Paddock Blue and MX riding gear

Developed by Yamaha in collaboration with Alpinestars, the latest Yamaha MX riding gear collection includes a range of jerseys, pants and gloves, as well as off road body armour and enduro riding trousers and jacket. Also available is the limited edition Yamaha 70th anniversary MX jersey – celebrating seven decades of Yamaha heritage. Each bit of kit is manufactured from premium materials and features exclusive factory designs.

In the paddock, the Paddock Blue teamwear delivers a clean, coordinated look for riders, crew and fans. Every piece comes in iconic Yamaha Racing blue and features the Yamaha Racing logo. For everyday life, the Paddock Blue Urban line brings racing energy beyond the track—designed from the paddock, built for the streets and to fuel the moments that make your heart race.

