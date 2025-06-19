Dunlop returns to Europe’s largest adventure motorcycle festival with tyre fitting service and sponsored test loop experience.

Dunlop is set to return to this year’s Adventure Bike Rider (ABR) Festival, Europe’s largest adventure motorcycle festival, held on the grounds of Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, United Kingdom, from 27-29 June. Tens of thousands of visitors to the festival can look forward to a dedicated Dunlop exhibition stand, title sponsorship of the Dunlop Test Ride Loop, and a fully equipped on-site tire fitting service.

Dunlop’s activation at the event will include a display of its latest adventure and off-road lineups, including Trailmax Raid, Dunlop’s 50/50 on/off-road adventure offering, Trailmax Meridian, designed for 90% on-road adventure touring, the Mutant crossover tire with its excellent wet weather performance, and Trailmax Mission for long-distance adventure riding in tough terrains.

The new soft-mid Geomax MX34 will also feature as part of Dunlop’s wider off-road tire range, alongside the Geomax MX14, Geomax MX53, and the Geomax EN91 enduro tire, which has proven to offer superb versatility and grip across a wide range of riding conditions.

To support riders taking on some of the festival’s 50km of purpose-built off-road trails, Dunlop will offer an on-site tire fitting service in partnership with fully licensed provider Holbeach Motorcycle Tyres (HMT), enabling riders to pre-order Trailmax Raid, Trailmax Meridian or Mutant tires and have them professionally fitted at the event. Advertisement

Dunlop introduced this service in partnership with HMT last year, which saw hundreds of riders equip their bikes with adventure-ready tires ahead of tackling one of the festival’s trail routes, or opt for a fresh set of road-focused tires for the journey home.

Peter Huckin, Dunlop Motorcycle Sales and Marketing Manager UK and Ireland: “We’re excited to return to Adventure Bike Rider Festival with an expanded presence and a stronger focus on supporting riders both on and off the trails. This year we’re offering a bigger on-site tire fitting service, giving riders the convenience of having their new adventure tires professionally fitted during the event.

“This service proved very popular last year, so we’re building on that success by reintroducing it this year and offering the option to have used tires shipped back home. We look forward to being part of an event that brings together so many passionate riders.”

Test ride top bikes on the Dunlop Test Ride Loop

Dunlop also returns to the ABR Festival this year as title sponsor of the official manufacturer test route, now named the Dunlop Test Ride Loop. This five-kilometre course forms part of the festival’s extensive off-road trail network and gives riders the chance to experience new machines in both on and off-road conditions.

Every major bike brand will be present with a fleet of adventure and touring models available for test rides throughout the weekend. Selected models from Yamaha’s adventure range and Suzuki’s V-Strom lineup will come fitted with Dunlop tires, allowing riders to feel first-hand the performance and grip these tires deliver across varied terrain.

Huckin added: “The Dunlop Test Ride Loop is a brilliant opportunity for riders to explore what a bike can really do when matched with the right tires. We want riders to experience the traction and feedback our products are built to provide. It’s a unique chance to try something new and test both bike and tire in real-world conditions.”

Adventure Bike Rider Festival 2025 takes place at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, United Kingdom on the weekend of 27-29 June.

For more Dunlop Tyre news check out our dedicated page Dunlop Tyres

or head to the official Dunlop Tyres UK website visit dunlop.eu/en_gb/motorcycle.html

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





