Dixon goes victory hunting on home turf

It’s been the Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) show in the last couple of races and heading to the UK, the Spaniard has opened up a 16-point lead in the Moto2 title chase.

But Silverstone’s stunning, fast, and flowing nature presents a different challenge.

And it’s a challenge that in 2024, Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) conquered. A dream home Grand Prix victory was clinched by the #96 last season in an intense late race fight with Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), and it’s those two who land in Northamptonshire as Gonzalez’s closest threats in the early Championship race. Canet’s P3 in Le Mans was his third podium finish of the year, while Dixon’s P5 meant he was the lead Boscoscuro rider in France. Both, however, need to shift the momentum in their favour soon to try and halt Gonzalez’s magnificent form.

Speaking of momentum, Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) has back-to-back P2s to his name and arrives at Silverstone just four points shy of two-time 2025 race winner Dixon. Diogo Moriera’s (Italtrans Racing Team) three consecutive top five finishes, including P4s in Jerez and Le Mans, demonstrate the Brazilian’s good form too.

Elsewhere, Celestino Vietti (Folladore SpeedRS Team) was the other podium finisher at the 2024 British GP, so a repeat performance would go down well for the Italian who sits P6 in the overall standings.

It’ll be all eyes on home crowd favourite Dixon, so can he deliver the goods for a second year in a row?

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com