Jordan Bird: “I do genuinely believe that this [racing] is my story.”

Bird is the word – especially in bike racing. With nine championships to their name, PBM Racing is the most successful team in British Superbike history. Now owned by Jordan Bird, alongside twin brother Frank, the team is approaching their 30th year in bike racing and are on the hunt for their 10th BSB title.

I sat down with Jordan at Donington Park during pre-season testing to talk about being a woman in racing, as well as how she navigated taking ownership of the team after her Dad’s passing and her aspirations for the 2025 season.

“It’s a really male-dominated world, but it doesn’t mean that there is no space for women… It’s for everybody.”

Jordan Bird is only one of two women who own a team in British Superbikes, cementing herself as one of the most prominent female figures in the sport. Speaking about her entry into racing, she spoke about her family’s history of being involved in bikes, noting that “I’ve always been in racing – the first track my brother and I went to, we were six days old.” It was fortunate that her mother had twins, as Jordan and Frank would be dressed in the race gear of either her mum’s father’s team or her father’s team when they went to the track. Advertisement

Jordan grew up surrounded by motorsport, so being involved in some way was never in doubt, with Jordan noting that “it was always my dream to pursue this [being a team owner.]” Despite being thrown into being a team owner mid-season in 2023, Jordan – alongside Frank – have carried the PBM Racing flag admirably, with them lifting the team trophy in 2023, and Glenn Irwin finishing P3 in the rider’s championship standings last year.

Despite being one of the only dominant female figures in the sport, Jordan tries not to separate between the genders in bike racing. Speaking about having the responsibility of representing women in racing, Jordan said, “I don’t try to look at it being too much about women in racing. I think we’re all here to do the same job – whether you be male or female.” Delving further into this, Jordan particularly noted that it’s a challenge that she tries to tread carefully with because she explained that “you can look into it too much – it almost puts people off thinking ‘This is a real man’s world, I shouldn’t be here.’ Whereas, it’s for everybody.” However in saying this, Jordan went on to say that “I haven’t felt like I’ve been taken any more or less seriously [because I’m a woman]” and that BSB is very lucky to have so many women in the paddock who do highly-skilled jobs.

“He [Paul Bird] said to me, “It’s your time now.”

The circumstances of Jordan Bird becoming co-owner of PBM Racing weren’t the most conventional. Her father – Paul Bird – had been owner of the team since it was founded in the late 1990s, however he was taken very ill in 2023, and unfortunately passed away shortly afterwards.

When asked about inheriting the team, Jordan said that, “It was never a conversation – there was never a ‘sit down at the dinner table, do you want to do this?’ It just happened.” As noted earlier, it was always Jordan’s dream to be involved in bike racing, so her involvement in British Superbikes was inevitable. During the Cadwell Park round in 2023, when Paul was still around, she spoke with her father in hospital, where he told her “it’s your time now.” Jordan then had to provide a letter of intent to both Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin for her plans to run both bikes into the 2024 season.

PBM Racing and British Superbikes is incredibly close to Jordan’s heart, and understandably so. Reflecting on her transition into owning the team, she felt as if it was a natural progression for her and her brother, explaining that “this is my Dad’s legacy – it’s something I couldn’t imagine life without.”

“My dad had a real presence – I’ll never be able to do that.”

Jordan had a lot to balance after abruptly taking over the team in 2023, dealing with the grief of losing her father alongside managing the team dynamic as the rivalry between Tommy Bridewell and Glenn Irwin was firing up. When asked about the biggest challenge she’s had to overcome in her career, she noted the conflict between the pair, saying that she had to “make everybody realise what we are actually here for”, which – for every rider – is to win. Following on from this, Jordan went on to say that “there’s a respect element – whether that’s respecting each other on track, but equally respecting the people around you” with the sacrifices the team makes to attend races. Ultimately, during the final few rounds of 2023, Jordan felt as if she had to “strip everything back and remind ourselves of what we’re here for.”

Though her father had an aura within the garage, with Jordan saying that “he walked in the garage and everybody knew he walked in”, she reminded the team that she was serious about the future of PBM Racing and gave the ultimatum that “if you mess about, then you’re out.”

“Glenn, on his day, is unbeatable.”

After Tommy Bridewell’s bike was sold by a family member of Jordan’s at the end of 2023, PBM Racing found themselves only being able to run one bike heading into 2024 with a certain Northern Irishman’s name on. Though at the time it came as a shock, Jordan explained that “scaling back was definitely the best thing to move forward”, especially with it being her first year with full control over the team, as well as monitoring the new machinery expected to hit the track in 2026.

Speaking about Glenn Irwin and his partnership with the team, Jordan spoke very highly of the 27-time BSB winner, noting that “it takes a certain person to be a PBM rider -you can’t learn to be that person. I think you truly are worthy of being a PBM rider – Glenn is exactly all I’d ever want.” Irwin is now very experienced with the PBM outfit, having been a rider with them for six out of the ten years he’s been in British Superbikes. Based on a rapport with the team that has developed by nurturing trust and respect in their partnership, Jordan went on to add that “he [Glenn Irwin] has this glimmer in his eyes – on his day, I know nobody can beat him”

With Irwin heading into his 10th season with the team, and PBM Racing being on the hunt for their 10th BSB title, it seems fated that – if there was any year for Irwin to finally raise that trophy – this year is the year.

“I want to be sitting here with you as ten-time British Champion. That’s the priority.”

Now heading into her second year as co-owner, Jordan has a bit more experience with managing the team and has taken the “if it’s not broken, don’t try and fix it” approach. Though she would love to raise that team trophy at the final round at Brands Hatch in October, there have been realistic expectations set by the team, with Jordan pinpointing that “every single point counts” and that “we need to be bashing out podiums every single race.” Rome wasn’t built in a day, as they say, so ticking off those points – especially so early in the season – is imperative in making those steps to winning the championship.

Aside from racing, Jordan also wants everybody to be “happy, healthy, safe and that I have had a great year of racing.” Despite gunning for that 10th title, Jordan’s bubbly character and empathetic nature shines through in wanting what every fan also wants – another stellar year of racing in British Superbikes.

Glenn Irwin has made a killer start in 2025, with three 2nd place finishes and one 3rd place finish already from five races. With Jordan and Frank’s instinctive leadership, and Irwin’s talent on two wheels – it looks set to be another successful year for PBM Racing in 2025.





