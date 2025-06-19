British Talent Cup: Surowiak sets the pace heading to Snetterton

A dramatic Round 2 at Silverstone sees the British Talent Cup title chase close up ahead of Round 3

Following a scintillating couple of races alongside MotoGP at Silverstone a few weeks ago, the R&G British Talent Cup field are ready to get back into the swing of things at Snetterton. And despite a DNF in Race 2 last time out, three-time 2025 winner Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) remains the pack leader.

Three wins from three didn’t become four from four for Surowiak, as a new BTC winner emerged in the tricky Sunday morning conditions – Peter Willis (WM Racing). That means just 20 points separates the top four in the standings after four races, with second place Harrison Mackay (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and third place Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by MLav Racing) both picking up podiums at Silverstone to keep tabs on Surowiak.

Star rookies Ethan Sparks (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) and Jack Dunabie (Kovara Projects / RS Racing) will surely once again be in contention, as both eye standing on the podium at least one more time when they tackle Snetterton.

The third instalment of 2025 promises to be a cracker, so join us for two more races at Snetteron this weekend! Advertisement

