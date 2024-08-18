Carpe makes it a superb Spielberg Rookies Double

Álvaro Carpe put on a perfect demonstration of race craft and pace to win the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Race 2 at Spielberg. The 17-year-old Spaniard’s second victory of the weekend was by a greater margin but only because his closest challenger Brian Uriarte slid off on the last lap.

That left a little gap to Màximo Quiles and though the 16-year-old Spaniard pushed to close it, he crossed the line 2nd, 0.245 seconds behind Carpe. Indonesian 15-year-old Veda Pratama took an excellent 3rd for his first Rookies Cup podium.

Carpe extends Cup points lead to 24 over Uriarte

“50 points this weekend. I’m very happy because I did a very good job, through the weekend, improving through the 3 sessions on Friday step by step. The race today was crazy, very hard, not as hot as yesterday but fast. In the second to last lap, there was a slippery patch but I managed it.”

“In the last lap, I saw on the TV screen that Brian had crashed and I had a gap. I saw Maximo was then second so I pushed really hard to keep this gap and I made it, The Rookies Team did an incredible job this weekend, they helped me so much.”

Quiles moves to 3rd in title chase

“It was a great race, really tricky conditions, in some corners, like in turn 9 we had a bit of wet, so it was a bit more difficult. In the beginning, I didn’t have a lot of confidence. In the last 4 laps, I tried to push to open a gap and I made an error, I went wide so I decided to wait until the last laps.”

“In the last lap, Brian was in front of me, he crashed and this made a bit of a gap between Alvaro and me. I was a bit angry because I wanted the win, I pushed and made an error with the gears and lost a bit more so I couldn’t catch him. A bit angry but still, great points for the championship.”

Pratama celebrated yesterday’s Indonesian Independence Day, turning pace into a podium

“I am very happy with today’s race, finally I have got on the podium. It was a very difficult race, I was not with the leading group in the beginning and I had to work hard to catch up. I pushed hard and managed to catch up. Then I relaxed a bit, took it a little easier than yesterday and just pushed at the end, it worked.”

Guido Pini celebrates return to action from injury with a superb ride to 4th

“From the first Free Practice I improved a lot so I am very happy for this,” enthused the 16-year-old Italian after his first 2 Rookies Cup races of the year. “Today I made a good race, I worked very hard to catch the front group and I am happy with 4th, it is so great to be back racing again and I am going to enjoy the rest of the season.”

Valentin Perrone crossed the line 4th but lost a place to a last-lap track limit penalty

“It was difficult this one,” explained the 16-year-old Argentine. “The group was not as big but with so many riders going fast. At the beginning I was calm, riding behind Carpe and Uriarte to try and break from the group. But then Maximo and other riders caught us, I started to push again to try and stay at the front.”

“In the last lap, I tried to overtake Maximo in the second to last corner but I went wide and I lost out to Maximo and Veda, I didn’t exit so well, P4.”

His reaction to being penalised. “No I don’t think I touched the green, that’s a mistake.”

Ruche Moodley makes up for Saturday’s fall with a great push through to 6th

“The race didn’t start well, I got a false neutral and lost about 5 places,” explained the 17-year-old South African. “I had a lot of work to do. I thought I could catch the leaders, I did but it was late in the race when I got them so I wasn’t able to get through to the front. I’m glad we went for the short gearing because I needed it to catch up, starting from 10th.

Rico Salmela hit trouble on the way from pole to 7th

“I was pushing at the front really hard,” stated the 16-year-old Finn. “I don’t know what happened but I couldn’t follow anyone in the slipstream. In the last 5 laps