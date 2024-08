Exciting Racing, Champions Crowned In MotoAmerica’s Return To Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Chapin is having quite a rookie season in the MotoAmerica Junior Cup Championship, and Sunday was his best day yet. The BARTCON Racing Kawasaki rider won both Junior Cup races, with Saturday’s race one postponed due to rain and rescheduled on Sunday. All the better for the Marylander because his two Super Sunday wins clinched th