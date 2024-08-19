Hodson fastest in first MGP practice.

Rob Hodson a Greenall Racing Kawasaki was the fastest man on track in yesterday’s troubled practice session at MGP 2024. He set a best lap of 123.453mph to lead the Classic Superbike class; second was Mike Browne at 123.387mph on the Key Racing Ducati that he was having his first ride on. The Senior Classic was led by John McGuinness at 110.874mph on the Winfield Paton; second was Joe Yeardsley on the Flitwick Enfield at 109.119mph. The Junior Classic was led by Jamie Coward at 102.526mph on the Craven Honda; second was Mikey Evans at 99.083mph on his Rutter Honda.

In the Manx Grand Prix the red flags meant that very few uninterrupted laps were completed. Top of the speed chart was race favourite Daniel Ingham at 119.968mph on the Castings Technology Yamaha. The Junior leader board was topped by Andrea Majola at 113.533mph on his VAS Racing Paton; second fastest was Daniel Ingham at 113.502mph on the Castings Technology Aprilia. The Lightweight leader board was headed by Lee Johnston at 114.181mph on the Reed Racing Honda; second was the evergreen Ian Lougher on the LayLaw Yamaha at 113.882mph. There is a sub-plot in this class, with the majority of riders on 400cc four strokes; leading these was Joe Yeardsley on Neil Wood’s Kawasaki at 109.747mph. This promises to be a very close race with Stefano Bonetti and last year’s sub-class winner Paul Cassidy both just shy of 108mph.

The promised bad weather has arrived, meaning that it is 99% certain that there will be no action today.