New colours for iconic SV650

Suzuki has launched three new colours for the SV650, with this year being the 25th year of production for the iconic middleweight.

Respected and loved by riders the world over for its real-world performance and versatility, the SV650 is still equally capable for the daily commute as it is on a track day, thanks to its infectious V-twin character that has been captivating new and experienced riders alike for the last 25 years.

The legendary middleweight comes in a brand new pearl vigor blue with striking colour matched frame and wheels. There are two further options which both come with bronze frame and wheels, and the choice of matt black or green colour scheme.

