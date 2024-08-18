Bagnaia produces Spielberg showstopper to defeat Martin as Marquez fights back to fourth

The reigning Champion pulls five points ahead with victory over Martin as Bastianini completes the podium and Marquez suffers some drama.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) put in a stunning performance at the Motorrand Grand Prix von Österreich to take to the top step and complete the double in style. The reigning Champion went toe-to-toe with Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) before taking charge in the lead and building a gap, securing his status as Championship leader by five points and taking his 25th MotoGP™ win to equal Kevin Schwantz in 10th on the list of riders with most premier class wins. Martin’s second place is still a valuable 20-point haul to keep him in touch at the top, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) in third for his fourth podium in five races.

There was some drama even before the start as Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) had a holeshot device shuffle, unable to get both engaged, getting a slightly slower launch and then getting a nudge from Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) as the two headed wide out of Turn 1. Marquez ended up outside the top ten and Morbidelli further behind him.

Meanwhile, Martin had taken the holeshot to edge out Bagnaia at the front, but the reigning Champion attacked next time round at Turn 1 and took the lead. Another move came from Martin at the penultimate corner on the same lap, but Bagnaia hit back straight away at the final corner. It remained as you were in the high-speed chess match – meanwhile, Bastianini was holding third, within touch.

A small KTM civil war just behind then saw Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) stalk and eventually get past teammate Jack Miller, with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) then pouncing too. Bagnaia led Martin with a gap back to Bastianini, ahead of the Binder-Bez-Miller train that Marc Marquez was, by now, fast tagging onto the back of. He was also literally tagging Miller with 19 to go as his elbow made contact with the #43’s rear tyre, but no harm done as the #93 reset and reloaded. He didn’t need to make the move, however, as Miller slid out soon after – able to rejoin but out of the fight at the front.

And so Bagnaia led Martin, with Bastianini a couple of seconds back. And then came what was now a Binder-Bezzecchi-Marquez squabble, with the first fireworks coming from Marquez as he carved through the VR46 rider. Next stop: Binder. At Turn 6 with ten to go the #93 sliced up the inside to take over in fourth, but by now the distance to Bastianini was unlikely to be gulfed.

More fireworks then set off in the next gaggle behind as Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) had a second shot at getting past teammate Aleix Espargaro after an earlier attempt went awry, and the #12 got it done, leaving Espargaro to fend off Morbidelli, who was on a charge.

At the front, the gap would go up a tenth or two and then back down, but Bagnaia remained in control. The reigning Champion completed the double in style, stamping some authority on a Championship lead of 0 points, position courtesy of win count, and bumping it up to five points ahead of Martin, who came home second for a nevertheless very valuable 20 points. Bastianini, despite his quick progress up from a tougher qualifying, came home third and wasn’t able to work his used tyre magic to bridge that gap. He did have enough in hand over Marc Marquez, however, w