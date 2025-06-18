Acerbis presents the official 6DAYS® technical clothing collection

Acerbis launches a limited edition of the official 6DAYS® outfit composed of a jersey, trousers and gloves with exclusive graphics to celebrate the 99th edition of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations to be held in Bergamo from 24 to 29 August 2025.

Acerbis, a brand that has its roots in Off-Road, consolidates its historical link with the world of Enduro as Main Partner and Official Racewear Supplier of the 99th edition of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations, scheduled in Bergamo from 24 to 29 August 2025.

A return to the origins for the company from Bergamo which, for over 50 years, has represented Italian excellence in the field of plastics, protections and technical clothing for off-road use.

To celebrate this partnership, Acerbis presents the official 6DAYS® 2025 race collection: a technical outfit composed of a jersey, trousers and gloves that perfectly embodies the spirit of competition and the values of the company with clean, contemporary graphics developed in-house by the Acerbis Creative Center, with the aim of echoing the iconic livery and colours of the 6DAYS®.

‘Being the official supplier of the technical apparel of the 6DAYS® race, organised in the heart of Bergamo, is a source of pride and a natural consequence of our commitment to Enduro,’ comments Guido Acerbis, CEO of Acerbis Italia S.p.A. “This collection represents the best of our experience, combining performance, comfort and that Italian style that distinguishes us in the world.” Advertisement

The FIM welcomed with great enthusiasm the partnership with ACERBIS as Official Supplier for the technical racewear of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations.

Fabio Muner, Marketing & Digital Director of the FIM, commented:

“With a history that dates back over half a century ACERBIS has rightfully earned its place as one of the most respected brands in the enduro industry and is why the FIM is so proud to welcome them as the first ever 6DAYS® official partner for race wear.

The ACERBIS 6DAYS® collection has added importance with this year’s event being held in Bergamo, the home of ACERBIS. The jersey, pants and gloves not only have the expected technical features and in-built qualities to endure this tough race, but equally their colourful designs truly reflect the spirit and values of this historic competition in a modern way. I am sure every rider that wears 6DAYS® ACERBIS kit, will wear it with real pride.”

6DAYS® jersey

Made from ultra-light and highly breathable fabrics, the 6DAYS® jersey was developed in collaboration with top riders to offer maximum comfort in every use. Weighing just 160 grams in size M, it guarantees a regular fit that adapts perfectly to different body shapes. Sublimation printing ensures durable graphics that retain their vibrant colours even after numerous washes and use in extreme conditions.

6DAYS® trousers

The technical trousers combine mobility and durability thanks to a skillful combination of materials and construction solutions. In the most stressed areas, such as the knee, a Cordura reinforcement has been used, while elastic inserts at the calf, front crotch, and back guarantee absolute freedom of movement. As with the jersey, sublimation printing ensures durability of the graphics, maintaining the distinctive style of the collection even after heavy use.

6DAYS® gloves

The gloves in the collection represent the perfect balance between sensitivity and protection. The back made of stretch fabric allows perfect mobility, while the palm in Nanofront – a highly abrasion-resistant material – offers an excellent level of protection in the event of a fall.

The special pre-curved construction and the absence of seams at the finger tips guarantee exceptional comfort, with the added plus of being able to use touchscreen devices without having to remove the gloves. Finally, the adjustable wrist closure allows you to customise the fit according to your preferences.



AVAILABILITY AND PRICES

The 6DAYS® 2025 collection is now available from our retailers and on our website:

6DAYS® jersey £29.99, trousers £99.99 and gloves £39.99

For more Acerbis UK News check out our dedicated page Acerbis News

Visit acerbisb2b.co.uk for more information on Acerbis products.

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





