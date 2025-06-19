For nearly two decades, Alpinestars has led the way in performance-driven apparel. Now the brand introduces All Terra, the result of its fully dedicated Product Development division—a new benchmark in adventure and long-distance riding gear.

Developed in Alpinestars’ in-house laboratory and tested by elite riders across six continents, All Terra has been engineered, tested, and proven its high-performance capabilities in the world’s most unforgiving conditions – from the humid jungles of Southeast Asia to the Andean highlands, from the scorching African desert to North America’s unpredictable wilderness.

Engineered from the essential needs, to the rider in the conditions, with premium ventilation, ergonomic precision, and ultra-durable materials—All Terra is built without compromise. Whether facing sub-zero temperatures, intense heat, or relentless downpours, this gear is designed to perform, endure, and protect.

Unveiling All Terra by Alpinestars: The New Standard for Technical Adventure Gear Unveiling All Terra by Alpinestars: The New Standard for Technical Adventure Gear. For nearly two decades, Alpinestars has led the way in performance-driven apparel.





All Terra is more than just equipment. It’s a trusted partner for those who ride beyond the map, pushing limits with confidence and comfort. Advertisement

With integrated PLASMA protection, enhanced airflow systems, and advanced multi-material construction, the Spring 2025 All Terra lineup is built for endurance, versatility, and terrain-defying performance.

New this season: updated Andes Air Drystar® and ST-7 2L GORE-TEX jackets, alongside the introduction of the ST-2 Air and Stella ST-2 Air jackets—each designed to meet the demands of modern adventure riders.

Earth is calling. Answer with All Terra.

This is what industry experts have to say about All Terra:

“The beauty of what Alpinestars are doing with All Terra is that they’re creating these products without compromises, to suit the riding I like to do—and anyone who’s aspiring to take their bike to places they’ve never been in a way that suits them—as an enduro rider, a trail rider, a motocross rider who’s coming into adventure, a street guy who has got an adventure bike and wants to tap into this world of off-road.

I’ve got to cover ground into unknown terrain in foreign countries, and the last thing I need to be worrying about is something that’s chafing on my leg or pressure on my scalp. I just rode across Australia—11 days 7 ,000 kilometers—with the new Tech-Air® 5 PLASMA under my All Terra jacket and most of the time, I forgot it was even there. This whole mindset of All Terra—this is the best stuff there is, I know it.” – Adam Reimann – World Adventurer

“First, we’ve got to understand the real user in real conditions when we design All Terra products. If a rider is worried about how their gear fits, or if they’re worried about cold air getting in, or water getting in, or something scratching, or not being able to bend their elbow because the protection is too rigid—or any gamut of things that you can think about that distract the rider—we try to eliminate that entirely because we don’t want the gear to make the ride more dangerous because it’s distracting. That’s what we’re after with every product—we’re trying to solve the problems that exist that people don’t even know about.

One of the assets that we have at Alpinestars is our in-house testing facility. It helps us to put the best material ingredients into the design in the best way and that ensures that we make the best All Terra products that we can. We have done everything that we can to make the perfect product. Now we’re going to learn every day—we’re gonna get feedback and we’re gonna crash these things and we’re gonna have more experiences and bikes are gonna change and we’re gonna go faster and be in more extreme conditions—but today we made the best product that we can and it’s available to the consumer to enjoy.” – Robert Keathley, Product Developer, All Terra

“Five national outdoor championships, two supercross championships,—for myself as a young racer, I got to travel the world, but I didn’t experience it. So, where I’m out at this point in my life, I want to experience the world. If I travel to Italy, I want to go up into the Dolomites. When I am in California, I want to see Baja…there’s so many little villages and churches and things that are hidden gems that you only find really when you’re on an adventure bike. …So when you have the right equipment like All Terra, you’re covered. If you’re hot, you can really open up the jacket and pants so you can breathe, if you’re really cold you can zip it up, you can seal it up and you can stop the rain from getting in, and getting on you. So having the right gear for the right application makes all the difference in the world.”

– Ricky Johnson, 5-time Motocross Champion, 2-time Supercross Champion

Use the coupon code: ALPINESTARS_5 and get 5%discount click banner below For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads

The Top 10 Roadster Motorcycles That Rule British Roads Following on from last issues top 10 Modern Classic Motorcycles in 20205 we follow it up with our top picks Roadster/Naked Motorcycles





