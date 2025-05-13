Triumph Launch Speed Triple 1200 RX

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled an exclusive new Speed Triple 1200 RX for 2025, limited to just 1200 motorcycles worldwide.

With a fully focused riding position delivered by more aggressive, sportier ergonomics, the new Speed Triple 1200 RX is the ultimate incarnation of the Speed Triple, with even more of the state-of-the-art electronics and technology that has impressed customers since the launch of the Speed Triple 1200 RS in March.



The RX limited edition delivers absolute focus with clip-ons and a machined top yoke, which are 69mm lower and 52mm further forward than the 2025 Speed Triple 1200 RS. Adding to the more focused riding position, the footpegs on the RX are 14.5mm higher and 25.5mm further to the rear than the RS model.

Delivering absolute precision and control, the state-of-the-art Öhlins electronic suspension is enhanced with the Öhlins SD EC steering damper. The control of the electronic damper is integrated seamlessly with the Ohlins Smart EC3 system to deliver light, agile handling and optimum stability, and it can be adjusted via the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface on the instruments. The pressurised design of the damper ensures no free-play in the system.

Fitted as standard only on the RX, the new Akrapovič silencer features a titanium outer wrap and mounting bracket, a carbon fibre endcap and exhaust valve cover, and is finished with a laser etched Akrapovič logo. Enhancing both performance and comfort, an upgraded performance seat enhances rider movement when in the saddle and features an embossed RX logo.

The striking look of the RX is created with an exclusive Triumph Performance Yellow and Granite graphic scheme and white RX accents. The race-inspired carbon fibre front mudguard and tank bodywork add to the exclusivity of the design and to add even more impact, there is a Triumph Performance Yellow accent on the rear wheel.

Just like the new Speed Triple 1200 RS, the RX delivers unmatched triple power and torque, peerless handling and top of the range rider-focused technology. Triumph’s 1160cc triple engine delivers relentless acceleration and performance with 183PS at 10,750 rpm and 128Nm at 8,750 rpm.

Thrilling and utterly addictive, the three-cylinder engine delivers the ultimate blend of low-end drive and top-end punch, giving cutting-edge performance on the road and on the track, coupling instant throttle response with an effortlessly smooth power delivery. The revised dynamic crankshaft balancing strategy which made its debut on the RS, provides a significant improvement in engine refinement.

The 2025 Speed Triple’s rider-focused package of equipment and technology puts the rider in control, offering exceptional levels of adjustment. The Öhlins latest-generation SmartEC3 semi-active suspension includes the cutting-edge Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which allows riders to easily adjust the suspension’s dynamic damping characteristics in different riding scenarios.

There is also new independently adjustable Front Wheel Lift Control, Engine Braking Control and Brake Slide Assist, as well as fully adjustable cruise control. Brembo Stylema® calipers and a Brembo MCS span and ratio adjustable lever offer serious stopping power and a customisable feel, even during the most demanding riding. Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres deliver racetrack performance in a fully street legal tyre.

Triumph Motorcycles’ Chief Commercial Officer Paul Stroud said: “The new Speed Triple 1200 RX offers the ultimate riding experience, both on the road and on the track. The extra technology, premium specification and more focused riding position will put this firmly on the wishlist of every track day enthusiast. With just 1200 of these available around the world, customers who secure an early order will really stand out from the crowd.”

MORE POWERFUL THAN EVER

With 183PS at 10,750rpm, the new engine delivers 3PS more than the previous generation of Speed Triple. Torque is improved too, with 128Nm at 8,750rpm, which is not only 3Nm more than the outgoing model but is delivered slightly lower in the rev range.

Incorporating learnings and expertise gathered during Triumph’s Moto2™ engine development, the Speed Triple 1200 engine has been engineered to be more powerful and durable, as well as being compact and lightweight.

A new, free-flowing exhaust system and compact, lightweight Akrapovič silencer streamline gas flow and centralise mass to improve performance, while maintaining the Speed Triple’s signature triple bark.

RAZOR SHARP HANDLING

Featuring innovative ‘spool valve’ technology for even faster adjustment and improved comfort, state-of-the-art Öhlins® SmartEC3 semi-active technology delivers perfectly tailored, precise and dynamic handling.

This includes the Öhlins Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi), which continuously monitors and adjusts the suspension damping characteristics. So, whether riding in a straight line, braking for a corner, balancing the bike mid corner, or accelerating out of a corner, it adjusts the damping characteristics to give the desired performance in each scenario. Riders can now customise this performance using an intuitive menu system on the TFT instruments, so the bike continuously monitors and adapts the damping in real time to deliver the optimum performance for the conditions.

For the next level of precision and control, the Speed Triple 1200 RX also features an electronically adjustable steering damper, the Öhlins SD EC, which integrates seamlessly with the Öhlins Smart EC3 suspension to deliver smooth and predictable handling in every situation. The Brembo Stylema calipers combine with a Brembo MCS lever, delivering impeccable stopping performance and a customisable brake feel. Completing the set-up, the Speed Triple 1200 has Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3’s fitted as standard, which have a bi-compound design for optimised grip, stability and durability.

While delivering absolute focus with clip-ons that are 69mm lower and 52mm further forward than the 2025 RS, the top yoke is beautifully machined and features a laser etched Speed Triple 1200 RX logo. Where the lower yoke has been updated to accommodate the addition of the steering damper, the finish of this component has been updated to a sophisticated and understated black tone, creating a contrast with the gold Öhlins forks.

BOLD DESIGN AND AGGRESSIVE STYLING

With sharp lines and a purposeful stance, the Speed Triple 1200 has a strikingly handsome silhouette, with a sculpted tank and minimalist rear end that blends seamlessly with the rear light and numberplate hanger.

Taking cues from the 30 years of Speed Triple design DNA, the new model retains the signature twin headlights and single sided swingarm, which reinforce the bike’s modern and aggressive styling, as well as its serious performance capability.

Evolving the design for an even sportier look in 2025, the aluminum twin-spar frame and lightweight new wheels reduce gyroscopic forces for faster turn in and greater agility, making carving through corners effortless, while a new seat cowl sharpens the rear end of the bike.

Despite all the extra technology and the electronic suspension, the Speed Triple is still one of the lightest bikes in the class, at just 199kg wet weight with fuel. Contributing to this, is the Speed Triple’s lithium-ion battery, which is significantly lighter than a conventional battery.

From the bar end mirrors, to the meticulously sculpted swingarm, the attention to detail, build quality, and overall level of finish, are second to none.

RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

The 2025 updates also bring new performance electronics that are configurable by the rider and adjustable independently of the riding modes. The new front wheel lift control system, which incorporates inputs from the six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) to determine the pitch of the bike, offers four levels of adjustment.

Engine Braking Control is customisable according to the rider’s preference, complementing the adjustable throttle maps and allowing riders to adjust the engine feel to suit their own riding style and the conditions.

Brake Slide Assist, which is available in Track mode only, optimises the ABS calibration for track riding by allowing more front wheel slip and more rear wheel lift. This maximises performance on track and minimises feelings of being intrusive, all while providing a safety net in case of unexpected conditions.

With five distinct riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider), Optimised Cornering ABS and switchable Optimised Cornering Traction Control, and the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter all fitted as standard, the Speed Triple has all the advanced features to maximise performance and safety in all conditions.

The design of the 5″ TFT instrument interface provides instant access to all key information, controlled by the intuitive 5-way joystick and backlit switches. The standard-fit My Triumph Connectivity System enables turn-by-turn navigation, as well as phone and music control.

There’s fully adjustable cruise control for longer rides, and a new Emergency Deceleration Warning feature activates a high-frequency flash of the brake light to alert other road users in case of hard braking and rapid deceleration.

The ignition, steering lock and fuel filler cap feature keyless operation on the 2025 Speed Triple 1200. For added security, the wireless function can be disabled with a single button press.

ON THE ROAD

Available from £18,995 OTR, bikes are now available to order, with delivery expected from June 2025.

Find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.

SPECIFICATION – SPEED TRIPLE 1200 RX

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 1160 cc Bore 90.0 mm Stroke 60.8 mm Compression 13.2:1 Maximum Power 183 PS / 180.5 bhp (134.6 kW) @ 10,750 rpm Maximum Torque 128 Nm @ 8,750 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted titanium Akrapovič secondary silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed