BTC – Doni Park – Preview

Another season of epic battles and close finishes lies ahead as the BTC gears up for Round 1 of 2025.

The R&G British Talent Cup is back! 2025 welcomes more frantic action as well as records to be broken with a phenomenal season in the offing. There’ll be new names coming in to shake up the order of the established front-runners, whilst household names from 2024 will seek to make gains over the next eight rounds and 18 races. It all starts from Donington Park – home to the closest finish of all-time in the class and where everyone will want stamp their authority from the start.

A winner twice at Donington Park in 2024, Ryan Frost (Fibretec Honda by MLav Racing) is the highest-placed returnee for the new season and gets set to renew reignite his battles with American Julian Correa (Mortimer Racing), who starts his season at a circuit where he’s had three podiums and a pole. Another 2024 victor also returns as Filip Surowiak (City Lifting Team) aims to lift the trophy; he was a winner at Donington Park in 2024 and finished his season with a podium there too.

Leading the charge for a first victory, Clayton Edmunds (Clayton Edmunds) and Harrison Mackay (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) were both regular top ten finishers last year and aim to elevate themselves up the order starting this weekend, as does one of last year’s star rookies Mason Foster (Mortimer Racing), who gears up for his second season of BTC action. One youngster to keep an eye on will be Lilly Rhodes (Wilson Racing), with the 15-year-old getting set to make her debut and position herself strongly from the off. In a field largely made up of British riders, two Americans will be competing: Correa will be joined once again by Joshua Raymond Jr (Fibretec Honda by MLav Racing), who was a points-scorer at Donington Park in his rookie year last year.

