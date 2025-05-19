New Weise Short-Cuff Glove

Weise Sprint short-cuff leather gloves blend track-level safety with street-ready comfort.

Made for riders who want the comfort and convenience of a short-cuff glove, with the high-performance protection of a race glove, the new Weise Sprint combines the best of both in a stylish design.

Constructed from premium full-grain leather, the Sprint has an adjustable cuff closure that gives a secure fit, and is low profile, to fit comfortably under the cuff of a riding jacket.

Integrated TPU knuckle and scaphoid armour works alongside vented finger protectors to deliver impact resistance without compromising airflow. Critical zones benefit from dual-layered leather reinforcement for increased abrasion resistance and this premium construction is backed by EN13594:2015 Level 1KP certification.

Padded sections across the palm, wrist, fingers, and cuff enhance comfort. Accordion stretch panels provide flexibility and dexterity when operating controls, while micro suede sections provide reassuring grip. Advertisement

Both index fingers and thumbs are touchscreen compatible, allowing quick access to devices without having to remove the gloves.

The Sprint glove retails at £129.99 including VAT and is finished with subtle Weise® branding and 3M™ Scotchlite™ reflective panels for visibility in low light. Available in classic Black or Black/White colourways, in sizes S-3XL, the Sprint is backed by a 2-year warranty.

Find out more at www.weiseclothing.com

